McFarland's Matt Hamilton helps U.S. earn berth in 2022 Winter Olympics. That hardly was the gold medal curler's goal

It wasn’t until later in the evening that Hamilton’s teammate Chris Plys got a knock on his door and was told he was one of the curlers who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Rather than focus on a world championship, it was more like is everyone on the team OK?” Hamilton said. “Is everyone gonna be OK?”

Except Plys’ positive test seemed highly unlikely. That’s because he’d received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine weeks before this positive test. New tests were administered to all the athletes the following morning, Saturday, and everyone tested negative, even the four who had tested positive the day before.

“We weren’t even thinking about playing at this point,” Hamilton said. “We’re all just hoping we’re all OK and no one’s sick.”

Hamilton and his Team Shuster were told they would play their quarterfinal Sunday morning. They finally could resume their pursuit of their goal — a medal at the world championship. Except the negative tests far from settled the matter.

A new position