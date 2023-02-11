It was a stellar Saturday on the curling circuit for the Hamilton family.
McFarland siblings Matt Hamilton and Becca Hamilton both helped win national titles at the USA Curling Championships in Denver as members of their respective teams.
Matt Hamilton, the second on Team Shuster, defeated Team Casper 8-3 in the championship game to advance to April's men's world championship in Ottawa. The lineup for Team Shuster —John Landsteiner, Hamilton, Chrys Plys and John Shuster — is the same team that represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Team Shuster scored twice in Saturday's first end then extended the lead to 3-0 with a steal in the fourth end. Shuster added two in the sixth to grab a 5-1 lead. Team Casper answered with two in the seventh end, but Shuster ended the game and secured the national championship with three in the eighth end.
“For myself and my team, it’s an amazing feeling," Matt Hamilton said. "This men’s team hasn’t lost a national championship we’ve played in and we formed in 2019. We won 2019, 2020, (no nationals 2021) and the Olympic trials in 2021 (November). We didn’t play in the 22 nationals since we were burned out from the Olympics. Felt like the team that won when we weren’t there were the favorites coming into this so we felt we wanted to prove that we’re still the team to beat.”
This marks the fourth national title for Hamilton, who won Olympic gold with Shuster and Landsteiner in 2018.
Meanwhile, Becca Hamilton and Team Peterson knocked off Team Strouse 8-5 to secure their spot at the women's world championships next month in Sandviken, Sweden. Becca Hamilton throws second for skip Tabitha Peterson, while Tara Peterson throws lead and Cory Thiesse is the team's third.
Team Peterson raced out to a 3-0 lead after an end in the final. Team Strouse showed its poise by tying the event at 4-4 after six ends. Peterson sealed the victory thanks to her angle run for three in the ninth end.
Becca Hamilton and the Peterson sisters, along with McFarland's Nina Roth, represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
“As for Becca, I’m incredibly proud of her and how she’s become such an amazing player," Matt Hamilton said. "Since we practice and train together I almost feel like a coach to her as well. If she’s having issues with her delivery she comes to me. She had a slight issue throwing big weight shots prior to this event. We practiced once and got it dialed in and she was a stud this week at those big weight shots. Really special moment for us to both be national champs again.”
Photos: McFarland curlers compete at Beijing Olympics
Canada skip Brad Gushue hugs Matt Hamilton after Canada defeated the United States in the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton cheers with the crowd during the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA lines up a shot Canada during the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches a Canadian stone during the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his rock against Canada during the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Team Canada and Team USA wait for the start of the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Team USA waits for the start of the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Chris Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against Canada during the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton reacts after Team USA lost to Great Britain in the semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton reacts during the semifinals against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, from left, John Shuster and Chris Plys discuss a shot against Great Britain during the semifinals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Chris Plys and Matt Hamilton watch a Great Britain stone during the semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Great Britain during the semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Chris Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a stone against Great Britain in the semifinals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA waits for the start of its semifinal against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, let, and Chris Plys talk between shots against Denmark during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton leans against a wall during pool play against Denmark at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton leans against a wall during pool play against Denmark at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
John Shuster, left, and Matt Hamilton celebrate a shot against Denmark during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton sweeps a stone against Denmark during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches a Denmark stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his rock against Denmark during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton reacts during pool play against Denmark play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Chris Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a stone against Denmark during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches a Denmark stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth reacts after a missed shot against Japan during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Tara Peterson sweep a rock against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton yells to her teammates after throwing a stone against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth, left, and Tara Peterson sweep a rock against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Tara Peterson, left, and Becca Hamilton wait to compete during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Tabitha Peterson reacts after throwing a rock against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton yells to her teammates after throwing a stone against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton reacts after throwing against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches the action during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton watches her teammates after throwing a stone against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA congratulates Switzerland after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Team USA congratulates Switzerland after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Tabitha Peterson throws a rock while Becca Hamilton, left, and Tara Peterson prepare to sweep during pool play against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Nina Roth throws a rock during pool play against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton sweeps the ice sweeps a stone against Switzerland during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton holds his shoes out after defeating Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone against Switzerland during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches a Switzerland stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton land Chris Plys augh after a win against Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Switzerland during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks on during pool play against Switzerland at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton leaves leaves the ice after defeating Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, center, laughs with Canada's Brett Gallant, right, during pool play against Switzerland at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton watch a Switzerland stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth reacts after throwing a stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth reacts after throwing a stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton watches after throwing a rock against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth throws a rock during against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth watch a small television screen showing the Super Bowl before pool play against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth sweep a rock during pool play against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
China's Wang Zhiyu, right, congratulates Team USA's Matt Hamilton after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his rock during pool play against China at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton yells to her teammates during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton throws a rock against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton yells to her teammates during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA talks between ends during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
John Shuster, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against Norway at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches Norway throw a rock during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton gives away a souvenir to a fan after pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Norway during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to his teammate during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to Norway's Markus Hoeiberg, right, before their pool-play game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner follow a stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Britain during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton laughs during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth prepare to sweep a rock during pool play against Denmark at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton watches a shot against Denmark during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA walks off the ice after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth Becca Hamilton prepare to leave the ice after their win over the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during their round-robin game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, left, and John Landsteiner celebrate a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton smiles after a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton studies the house during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Shuster calls the line on a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
