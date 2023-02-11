It was a stellar Saturday on the curling circuit for the Hamilton family.

McFarland siblings Matt Hamilton and Becca Hamilton both helped win national titles at the USA Curling Championships in Denver as members of their respective teams.

Matt Hamilton, the second on Team Shuster, defeated Team Casper 8-3 in the championship game to advance to April's men's world championship in Ottawa. The lineup for Team Shuster —John Landsteiner, Hamilton, Chrys Plys and John Shuster — is the same team that represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team Shuster scored twice in Saturday's first end then extended the lead to 3-0 with a steal in the fourth end. Shuster added two in the sixth to grab a 5-1 lead. Team Casper answered with two in the seventh end, but Shuster ended the game and secured the national championship with three in the eighth end.

“For myself and my team, it’s an amazing feeling," Matt Hamilton said. "This men’s team hasn’t lost a national championship we’ve played in and we formed in 2019. We won 2019, 2020, (no nationals 2021) and the Olympic trials in 2021 (November). We didn’t play in the 22 nationals since we were burned out from the Olympics. Felt like the team that won when we weren’t there were the favorites coming into this so we felt we wanted to prove that we’re still the team to beat.”

This marks the fourth national title for Hamilton, who won Olympic gold with Shuster and Landsteiner in 2018.

Meanwhile, Becca Hamilton and Team Peterson knocked off Team Strouse 8-5 to secure their spot at the women's world championships next month in Sandviken, Sweden. Becca Hamilton throws second for skip Tabitha Peterson, while Tara Peterson throws lead and Cory Thiesse is the team's third.

Team Peterson raced out to a 3-0 lead after an end in the final. Team Strouse showed its poise by tying the event at 4-4 after six ends. Peterson sealed the victory thanks to her angle run for three in the ninth end.

Becca Hamilton and the Peterson sisters, along with McFarland's Nina Roth, represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“As for Becca, I’m incredibly proud of her and how she’s become such an amazing player," Matt Hamilton said. "Since we practice and train together I almost feel like a coach to her as well. If she’s having issues with her delivery she comes to me. She had a slight issue throwing big weight shots prior to this event. We practiced once and got it dialed in and she was a stud this week at those big weight shots. Really special moment for us to both be national champs again.”

