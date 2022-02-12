Matt Hamilton, Team USA men's curling team falters vs. Norway

The United States men’s curling team’s rally attempt against Norway came up short Saturday in pool play at the Beijing Games.

Team USA skip John Shuster made a play for three points with his last stone in the 10th end, but he nicked one of his own stones and only scored one point to fall 7-6 to Norway.

Team USA, which includes McFarland’s Matt Hamilton throwing second, fell to 2-2 in the tournament.

Norway took its first lead with two points in the fifth end then stole two points in the sixth end when Shuster was heavy with a draw on his final stone for a 6-3 lead.

Shuster made a pair of difficult runbacks with his two stones in the seventh end to help Team USA escape trouble and score two points.

The Americans forced Norway to one point in the eighth end before the teams blanked the ninth end to set up Team USA’s rally attempt.

Hamilton curled 73% in the game.

The U.S. returns to the ice Sunday (7:05 p.m. Saturday in Madison) when it faces Canada. The Canadians have lost their last two games to fall to 2-2.