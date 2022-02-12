Matt Hamilton, Team USA men's curling team digs early hole, falls to Canada

John Shuster tried to cut down the number of Canadian stones in the house with his last rock but his rolled out.

It resulted in a steal of four points for Canada in the second end, and it left the United States scrambling for the rest of Sunday’s game.

Team USA, which includes McFarland native Matt Hamilton, tried to claw back into the game but ended up falling 10-5 in its men’s curling pool play game at the Beijing Games.

Canada led 7-1 after five ends, which is when Shuster doubled off two Canadian stones with his last rock for three points in the sixth end to close the U.S. gap to 7-4.

Team USA held Canada to one point in the seventh end and looked to have something brewing in the eighth end, but Canadian skip Brad Gushue’s final stone forced Shuster to settle for a draw and one point.

Hamilton curled 74% in the loss, which dropped Team USA to 2-3 in pool play.

The Americans return to the ice later Sunday (6:05 a.m. Sunday in Madison) to face China, which also is 2-3.