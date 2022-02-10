Matt Hamilton, Team USA men's curling team bounce back to improve to 2-1 at Beijing Games

The United States Olympic men’s curling team returned to its winning ways Friday morning at the Beijing Games.

Team USA, which includes McFarland’s Matt Hamilton, took down reigning world championship silver medalists Great Britain 9-7.

The U.S. seemed to take control in the fourth end when skip John Shuster hit a Great Britain stone in the 4 foot ring and his stone rolled out for three points.

Great Britain responded with two points in the fifth and stole two points in the sixth to grab its first lead of the game.

Shuster and Team USA regained the lead when Shuster tapped back a Great Britain stone with his final stone for two points in the seventh end.

The Americans had a chance to end the game after nine ends when Shuster had a chance to score four points by hitting a Great Britain stone, but one Great Britain stone jammed and the U.S. had to settle for two points and a 9-7 lead heading to the 10th end.

Team USA ran Great Britain out of stones to improve to 2-1 in the tournament. The U.S. fell to Sweden on Thursday after opening the tournament with a win over the Russian Olympic Committee.

Hamilton curled 81% in the win.

The U.S. will return to action Saturday (12:05 a.m. in Madison) against Norway.