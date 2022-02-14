 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Matt Hamilton helps US men's curling team earn huge win at Beijing Games

  • 0
Beijing Olympics Curling

Matt Hamilton, center, laughs with Canada's Brett Gallant, right, during pool play Tuesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.

 Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

The United States men’s curling team picked up a crucial win in pool play Tuesday at the Beijing Games.

Team USA, the reigning Olympic gold medalists that includes McFarland’s Matt Hamilton, knocked off Switzerland 7-4 to move to 4-3 in pool play. The Americans now control their destiny to make the medal round.

The U.S. still has games in pool play against Italy and Denmark, and those two teams are at the bottom of the standings.

Tuesday’s win was a bit of revenge for the Americans. They fell to Switzerland 7-6 in the quarterfinals of last year’s world championship.

The U.S. scored two points in the second end when skip John Shuster threw a draw with his last stone. The only other stone near the house was a possible American biter. The rock required a measurement, and it was ruled in to give the U.S. a 2-1 lead.

Shuster scored another two points in the seventh end when his draw smooched off a Swiss stone and kissed in.

People are also reading…

Shuster then stole a point in the eighth end when he hit off his own stone on the edge of the house into a Swiss stone and his shooter rolled up onto the button. The Swiss were unable to remove it for a 6-4 U.S. lead.

The U.S. stole another point in the ninth end then ran the Swiss out of stones in the 10th end to earn the win.

Hamilton curled 93% in the win.

The Americans face Italy later Tuesday (6:05 a.m. in Madison).

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics