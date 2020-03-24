Longtime Olympics official Dick Pound says Tokyo Olympics already postponed to 2021

A day after the International Olympic Committee said it would take four weeks to review the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on this summer’s Tokyo Olympics — including possibly postponing the Games — longtime IOC member Dick Pound on Monday told USA Today the Games would be postponed until 2021, with the details to be worked out.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound said in a telephone interview with USA Today. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

The IOC responded to Pound’s comment, saying in a statement: “It’s the right of every IOC member to interpret the decision of the IOC EB which was announced yesterday.”

IOC member Craig Reedie also told The Associated Press on Monday that pushing the Games back is likely.

Pound’s and Reedie’s remarks came as a growing number of countries — including Canada, Australia, Norway, Portugal and Germany — have called for the Games to be postponed.

The IOC on Sunday announced it would take the next four weeks to review a number of scenarios regarding the Games, including possible postponement, and hoped to have a decision at the end of the four weeks.