Latest loss leaves US women's curling team's Olympic medal hopes on life support

The United States women’s curling team’s chances to make the medal round suffered a major setback Wednesday at the Beijing Games.

The U.S. fell to Canada 7-6, which dropped the Americans into a tie for fifth place in pool play at 4-4. Only the top four teams make the medal round.

Team USA, which includes McFarland’s Becca Hamilton and Nina Roth, has one game left in pool play. It must beat Japan in that game and get a lot of help to sneak into the medal round. The Americans are 0-4 against the teams above them or tied with them in the standings, with the exception being Japan, their final opponent.

Team USA looked in prime position to get off to a fantastic start against Canada in the first end when Canadian skip Jennifer Jones faced three U.S. stones with her last rock. But Jones delivered a triple takeout, and the U.S. was forced to settle for one point.

Canada seized the momentum with two points in the second end then stole two more in the third end.

But Team USA made things interesting.

U.S. skip Tabitha Peterson had a chance at a double takeout for a potential three points in the eighth end, but she chose to play for just two points and converted to cut Canada’s lead to 6-5 heading to the ninth end.

Jones used her final stone to try to run back one of her stones into the lone U.S. stone in the house for three in the ninth end, but the angle was off, which resulted in a stolen point for the U.S. to send the game to the 10th end tied 6-6. But the U.S. only had 1:53 left on its clock for the 10th end, which left almost no time for considering options on shots.

Canada successfully cleared the U.S. guards as the end progressed, and Jones faced two U.S. stones in the back of the house in the 12 foot circle with her last shot. Her draw was spot-on for the victory.

Roth and Hamilton both curled 78% in the game.

The Americans wrap up pool play later Wednesday (6:05 a.m. in Madison).