Latest loss leaves US women's curling team's Olympic medal hopes on life support

STATE JOURNAL WIRE SERVICES
The United States women’s curling team’s chances to make the medal round suffered a major setback Wednesday at the Beijing Games.
The U.S. fell to Canada 7-6, which dropped the Americans into a tie for fifth place in pool play at 4-4. Only the top four teams make the medal round.
Team USA, which includes McFarland’s Becca Hamilton and Nina Roth, has one game left in pool play. It must beat Japan in that game and get a lot of help to sneak into the medal round. The Americans are 0-4 against the teams above them or tied with them in the standings, with the exception being Japan, their final opponent.
Team USA looked in prime position to get off to a fantastic start against Canada in the first end when Canadian skip Jennifer Jones faced three U.S. stones with her last rock. But Jones delivered a triple takeout, and the U.S. was forced to settle for one point.
Canada seized the momentum with two points in the second end then stole two more in the third end.
But Team USA made things interesting.
U.S. skip Tabitha Peterson had a chance at a double takeout for a potential three points in the eighth end, but she chose to play for just two points and converted to cut Canada’s lead to 6-5 heading to the ninth end.
Jones used her final stone to try to run back one of her stones into the lone U.S. stone in the house for three in the ninth end, but the angle was off, which resulted in a stolen point for the U.S. to send the game to the 10th end tied 6-6. But the U.S. only had 1:53 left on its clock for the 10th end, which left almost no time for considering options on shots.
Canada successfully cleared the U.S. guards as the end progressed, and Jones faced two U.S. stones in the back of the house in the 12 foot circle with her last shot. Her draw was spot-on for the victory.
Roth and Hamilton both curled 78% in the game.
The Americans wrap up pool play later Wednesday (6:05 a.m. in Madison).
Photos: McFarland curlers compete at Beijing Olympics
Nina Roth watches the action during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton watches her teammates after throwing a stone against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA congratulates Switzerland after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Team USA congratulates Switzerland after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Tabitha Peterson throws a rock while Becca Hamilton, left, and Tara Peterson prepare to sweep during pool play against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Nina Roth throws a rock during pool play against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton sweeps the ice sweeps a stone against Switzerland during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton holds his shoes out after defeating Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone against Switzerland during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches a Switzerland stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton land Chris Plys augh after a win against Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Switzerland during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks on during pool play against Switzerland at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton leaves leaves the ice after defeating Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, center, laughs with Canada's Brett Gallant, right, during pool play against Switzerland at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton watch a Switzerland stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth reacts after throwing a stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth reacts after throwing a stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton watches after throwing a rock against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth throws a rock during against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth watch a small television screen showing the Super Bowl before pool play against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth sweep a rock during pool play against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
China's Wang Zhiyu, right, congratulates Team USA's Matt Hamilton after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his rock during pool play against China at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton yells to her teammates during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton throws a rock against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton yells to her teammates during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA talks between ends during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
John Shuster, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against Norway at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches Norway throw a rock during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton gives away a souvenir to a fan after pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Norway during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to his teammate during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to Norway's Markus Hoeiberg, right, before their pool-play game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner follow a stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Britain during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton laughs during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth prepare to sweep a rock during pool play against Denmark at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton watches a shot against Denmark during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA walks off the ice after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth Becca Hamilton prepare to leave the ice after their win over the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during their round-robin game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, left, and John Landsteiner celebrate a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton smiles after a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton studies the house during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Shuster calls the line on a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Get the latest in your inbox!
We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts.