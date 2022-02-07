Inconclusive test keeps former Wisconsin player Emily Clark out of Canada's Olympic women's hockey win

Former University of Wisconsin women's hockey forward Emily Clark was held out of Canada's 6-1 victory against Russia on Monday, part of an hour of uncertainty about COVID-19 testing results.

Canada didn't take the ice at the scheduled time because Russian Olympic Committee test results hadn't been returned by that point.

After a delay of more than an hour, the teams played while wearing masks as part of a compromise set up by the International Ice Hockey Federation. The Russians took off theirs for the third period after test results came back negative. Canada's players continued to wear theirs.

Clark didn't play because of an inconclusive test result.

Former Badgers forward Sarah Nurse scored just 2:09 into the game for her fourth goal in two contests. She later added an assist. Blayre Turnbull was plus-1 and Ann-Renée Desbiens was the backup goalie.

Both Canada and the U.S. are 3-0 going into Tuesday's game between the rivals (10:10 p.m. Monday Madison time). The winner will get the top spot in the rankings for the quarterfinal round.

Biathlon

Pulaski native Deedra Irwin finished seventh in the women's 15 kilometer individual biathlon event. Joanne Reid, who was born in Madison, was 57th.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

