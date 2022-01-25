How Madison's Anna Hoffmann landed an Olympic ski jumping spot after a stint on the waiting list

It has been a whirlwind month for Madison native Anna Hoffmann but it's ending up with her in position to take part in the Olympics for the first time.
Hoffmann won the U.S. Olympic ski jumping trials on Christmas Day by coming from behind on her last jump.
The excitement was tempered by the fact that the U.S. hadn't yet earned a quota spot for the Olympics, so a trip to Beijing was in doubt.
American jumpers didn't earn enough qualifying points at international events by the middle of January cutoff to get the country a spot in the Olympic competition. Hoffmann was sixth on a list of alternates for the 40-person event.
Her number came up on Monday when the final competition roster was filled. Two countries didn't use all of their spots and others higher on the waiting list passed.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed her as the 223rd member of the American roster going to Beijing.
That's a big swing from where she was last week.
"I'm definitely playing things by ear and staying on my toes," she said in an interview last Thursday when it appeared unlikely for her to qualify.
Hoffmann, 21, is the youngest of four kids who grew up skiing at Madison's Blackhawk Ski Club. Her first time on the ski jump was when she was 2.
She took this year off from her studies at the University of Utah to focus on making an effort at the Olympics. It's her third year on the World Cup circuit.
Before the change of plans, she said it was going to be disappointing but not devastating to miss out on competing in this year's Olympics.
"The Olympics is something that all young athletes in sports like this would love to do," Hoffmann said. "And it's certainly always been a goal of mine and will always be something I strive for as long as I'm an athlete."
It'll happen for her after all. The women's ski jumping competition in Beijing is scheduled for Feb. 5.
