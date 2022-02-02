How Madison's Anna Hoffmann champions the continuing push for equality in Olympic ski jumping

The wait for a spot at the Olympics in ski jumping paid off for Madison's Anna Hoffmann, but barely and essentially at the last minute.

She hopes it's not as difficult in the future, even if it's not her or another American athlete.

Inequities in ski jumping are hindering growth on the women's side, Hoffmann said.

"We only have 40 Olympic women's spots and the men have (65)," she said. "And they also jump on the large hill and we only jump on the normal hill, even though we compete on large hills in World Cups and Continental Cups and we're training on them all the time."

The U.S. initially didn't earn a spot in the women's ski jumping competition in Beijing because its athletes didn't have good enough results in qualifying events.

More qualifying spots and more women's events would help the cause for everyone, Hoffmann said.

The IOC added a women's ski jumping competition to the Olympics in 2014, four years after a group of women sued the 2010 Vancouver organizing committee, claiming gender discrimination. A men's event has been in the Olympics since the first Winter Games in 1924.

The U.S. qualified three women's athletes for both the 2014 and 2018 events, but a turnover in the American competitive pool since then led to a less-experienced group in the international meets that generate points for Olympic quota spots.

Hoffmann said there's a need for more countries to host women's events and the International Ski Federation to push the pace of progress by opening more World Cup qualifying places.

"It's eight years later; let's step some stuff up and get some more equality," Hoffmann said. "The women's side of the sport has been showing that our level and our competitiveness is there. There's so many athletes that are super capable. There's no reason to have discriminations between the two."

Hoffmann, 21, was sixth on the list of alternates for the Olympics but made it into the field because other countries passed on using some of their quota spots for athletes. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed her spot Jan. 24, 12 days before Saturday's competition.

She said her career has been unconventional compared to others. She didn't have a full-time coach until she was 18 and on the rise in her sport. She has been on skis since she was 2 at the Blackhawk Ski Club in the town of Middleton, but she has been a full-time athlete for only three years.

"So I'm quite young with it," Hoffmann said. "But I've grown a lot. Saying that I went from coaching myself sometimes or being coached here and there over at Blackhawk with the great volunteers that were there ... to now be able to say that I did win Olympic trials, I think that that's a huge growth."

She went into the second of two jumps at the U.S. Olympic trials Dec. 25 needing a big score to finish first. That wasn't where her mind was in the moment on top of the hill in Lake Placid, New York.

"I was just so happy to be there," Hoffmann said. "I got to see my family later that night and I was very excited for that. I was jumping in front of millions on TV. And to be honest, I was just having a good time. I just wanted to have a jump that showed everyone how happy and proud I was to be there."

She did that and won the competition, too. Her jump of 90½ meters — longest in the competition by 2 meters — earned 113 points, enough to edge Logan Sankey by a half-point in the aggregate total.

Hoffmann took a year off from pursuing a degree in biology at the University of Utah to train for the Olympic chase. She's based out of Utah Olympic Park in Park City, Utah.

She wants to finish college and go to graduate school, but a longer career in ski jumping also is tugging at her.

"I still love the sport," Hoffmann said. "I still genuinely have so much fun when I'm doing it, when I'm competing, when I'm with my teammates.

"Nothing's quite like being a professional athlete when you're in your early 20s. It's a good time. It's fun. You get to be so physically fit, and it's awesome. So I do see myself competing longer."

