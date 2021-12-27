Here's why Madison-born ski jumper Anna Hoffmann can't make plans for Beijing yet despite winning the US Olympic trials

Madison native Anna Hoffmann won the U.S. Olympic ski jumping trials but she and other American athletes still have some work to do to earn a spot in the Beijing Games.
Hoffmann, 21, edged out Logan Sankey by a half-point to win the competition Saturday in Lake Placid, New York. The former Madison Memorial student's second jump of 90.5 meters gave her 214.5 total points.
"It has been a long road to get here," Hoffmann said in a news release. "I've been ski jumping for 19 years and it is really exciting to win the Olympic Team Trials. It has been a great time, and it is just really exciting to have such great teammates who cheer each other on and have a good time together."
Hoffmann can't pack for Beijing yet, however, because the U.S. hasn't yet earned an Olympics quota spot through the International Ski Federation. She and other Americans still can earn points toward qualifying spots for U.S. athletes at competitions through Jan. 16.
If the Americans get a spot, Hoffmann is first in line to go.
Hoffmann's first jump on Saturday of 85.5 meters put her in second place with 101.5 points. Sankey finished with 214 points after two jumps of 88 meters, opening the door for Hoffmann's final effort.
Hoffmann started ski jumping when she was 2, she said in a 2017 story. She worked at the Blackhawk jumping complex in Madison.
She attends the University of Utah and lives in Salt Lake City.
