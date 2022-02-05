Here's where Madison's Anna Hoffmann finished in her first Olympic ski jumping competition

Madison's Anna Hoffmann didn't qualify for the final round in the Olympic women's ski jumping competition Saturday.

Hoffmann, the last qualifier in the event, jumped first and registered a jump of 64.5 meters at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre. That was five meters shorter than she reached in the trial run an hour earlier.

She needed to be in the top 30 of 40 participants in the first round to advance, but her score of 36.2 points was 37th.

Hoffmann, 21, made her Olympic debut as the only U.S. athlete in the competition. She won the U.S. trials Dec. 25 but didn't get into the Olympic event until a spot opened a month later.

Snowboarding

West Bend native Courtney Rummel finished 17th in the qualification round of Olympic snowboarding's women's slopestyle competition. She needed to be in the top 12 to advance to the final, but her best score of 48.30 over two runs was more than 17 points short.

Biathlon

Appleton native Paul Schommer was part of the U.S. team that finished seventh in the biathlon mixed relay.

