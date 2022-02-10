Hamilton, US men's curling team falls to 1-1 at Beijing Games

There was no magical five-point end this time.

Sweden took down the United States 7-4 in their men’s curling pool-play game Thursday afternoon at the Beijing Olympics.

Sweden and the U.S. played for the gold medal at the 2018 Games, when McFarland’s Matt Hamilton and his American teammates scored five points in the eighth end in the gold medal game.

The Americans didn’t find the same success Thursday. They were held to one point in the first end, and Sweden took over from there with two points in both the second and fourth ends.

The U.S. had a chance to even the score at 6-6 in the eighth end, but skip John Shuster wasn’t able to make a double takeout with his final stone, which resulted in a stolen point for Sweden.

The teams played a blank end in the ninth, and the U.S. conceded in the 10th end to fall to 1-1 in the tournament. Hamilton shot a team-high 89% in the game.

Team USA returns to action against Great Britain on Friday morning (7:05 p.m. Thursday in Madison). Great Britain is 1-0 in pool play after defeating Italy on Thursday. Sweden improved to 2-0.