Hamilton, Roth help US start Olympics 3-0 in women's curling

China tried to hit a United States stone for a point but sailed past for a steal of two points by the Americans in the first end of their Olympic women’s curling pool play game Friday at the Beijing Games.

It was that kind of game for the Chinese.

Team USA, which includes McFarland natives Nina Roth and Becca Hamilton, stole five points on its way to the 8-4 win.

The victory moved the U.S. to 3-0 in the tournament, one of two undefeated teams. Switzerland is 3-0.

China did manage to score a point in the second end before the U.S. reeled off a steal in four consecutive ends. China snapped the streak with a draw for two points to cut the U.S. lead to 6-3 after seven ends.

U.S. skip Tabitha Peterson answered with a hit on a Chinese stone with her last rock for two points to push the Americans’ lead to 8-3 after eight ends.

China scored one point in the ninth, then the Americans ran the Chinese out of stones in the 10th.

Roth curled 84% and Hamilton was at 70% in the win.

The U.S. gets to enjoy a session off before returning to the ice Saturday night (12:05 a.m. Saturday in Madison) against Great Britain.