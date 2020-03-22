Global athletes group, US track, swimming leaders call for postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid COVID-19 pandemic

A global athletes group and leaders of the U.S. track and swimming federations are among those calling for postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is under control.

“As the world unites to limit the spread of Covid-19 virus, the IOC ... must do the same,” Global Athlete said in a news release Sunday.

This show of solidarity among Olympic hopefuls adds to the dozens of individual athletes who have come out against the IOC's current stance, which is to start the games as scheduled on July 24.

The IOC is in consultation with the World Health Organization and has stuck to the position that it's too early for drastic decisions.

“It's bizarre the IOC hasn't shown any real leadership,” said Caradh O'Donovan, a Global Athlete founder from Ireland whose karate training has been put on hold due to restrictions in her country. “They're acting as though it's business as usual and it just seems very strange.”

O'Donovan said the unevenness around the globe regarding training, doping control and qualifying standards are among her key concerns — thoughts echoed by a number of athletes on social media and in interviews with The Associated Press over the past few days.