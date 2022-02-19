Fun-loving McFarland curler Matt Hamilton has charitable plans for his brown locks

LA VELLE E. NEALE III
(Minneapolis) Star Tribune
BEIJING — The end of the USA men’s curling team’s run at the 2022 Olympics means no more viewing Matt Hamilton’s marvelous mane of brown hair.
It hangs below his shoulders and runs everywhere. Calling it a mop of hair would be insulting. It just flows, like a young Shaun White, just on an older head. Hamilton will roll it up at times, creating the greatest man bun ever.
John Shuster, the team’s skip, took off his cap to reveal a bald spot when asked if he ever has or could grow his hair out like Hamilton.
“You want to see this?” he said while eyeing a reporter with less than an inch of hair. “I’m closer to you than I am to him.”
The hairstyle has made Hamilton one of the most recognizable curlers in the Olympics and on the international circuit. Hamilton, 33, of McFarland, has been on the national curling radar since 2007. In 2008, he joined current teammate Chris Plys on a junior team. He won gold with Team Shuster in his Olympic debut four years ago.
He would be noticeable with a crew cut.
Hamilton will occasionally sing between shots, doffs his cap when the spectators applaud his work and cracks jokes in the middle of play. He rocks a pair of Nikes that look like a child was handed crayons and directed toward a pair of Air Jordans. Actually, they are limited edition shoes designed for champion skateboarder Paul Rodriguez that have been converted to curling shoes for Hamilton. His kicks mesh with his persona.
Team Shuster seems to be at its best when playing loose. In its eyes, the grind isn’t much of a grind when it’s shared with kindred spirits. Winning is a bonus.
Winning gold, like Hamilton helped them to in 2018, tops everything.
“You know,” Shuster said, “our relationships 100% makes us special as a team out on the ice, too.”
Meanwhile, Hamilton’s hair continues its journey. It’s really a journey because Hamilton has a destination in mind — a very worthwhile one.
In March, nearly four years after he last had his hair cut, Hamilton is going to cut his hair for charity. He’s been working with
stachestrong.org, a non-profit group that raises money for brain cancer research. The plan is for him to cut off his hair and donate it to a children’s wig foundation while raising money for StacheStrong.
“Every dollar that goes to them goes into the charity,” Hamilton said. “So I’m just super stoked to be a part of it. And with the mustache myself, I felt like I was a good representative for him.”
Yes, there’s a mustache part, too. Before the hair was grown out, Hamilton was known for his thick, bushy mustache. It made him stand out on a team in which the other members have facial hair, but with a mustache game that is lacking.
Hamilton has followed COVID protocols the last couple of years and at the Olympics, wearing a mask when required. He met with reporters following a round robin match last week wearing a mask with a fake mustache attached to the front.
“I didn’t want the reporters to think I wasn’t wrapping the mustache,” he said.
On Friday, before Team USA lost 8-5 to Canada in the bronze-medal game, the two teams made the customary procession into the arena to be introduced. Bagpipe players have been hired to play during the entry before every session. Each time Team USA entered the National Aquatics Center, Hamilton clapped along with the bagpipes.
Few noticed this earlier during the competition because eight teams entered at once. On Friday, there were only two teams. The spectators saw Hamilton clapping and started clapping along with him, lifting the atmosphere even more.
In a sport in which teams mingle off the ice, Hamilton has become so well liked that two members of Sweden’s curling team attended his wedding in 2017.
His hair was a little shorter then — and is about to become shorter again.
“I just like having a lot of fun out there,” Hamilton said, “the hair, hopefully, I bring some attention to the charity work I’m trying to do and the support that’s been given me means so much that I’m trying to give back.”
Although denied a medal, Hamilton prefers to look at the big picture.
“You could argue that fourth place is the worst spot to finish in the tournament. And I still love my team, and I love curling,” Hamilton said.
“It would have been great to win a medal. But at the end of the day, these guys are still my boys. When I get back to the States, I’m still going to go to their house for a barbecue and a beer, and we’re going to get ready for the next Quad and see what we got.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Photos: McFarland curlers compete at Beijing Olympics
Canada skip Brad Gushue hugs Matt Hamilton after Canada defeated the United States in the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton cheers with the crowd during the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA lines up a shot Canada during the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches a Canadian stone during the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his rock against Canada during the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Team Canada and Team USA wait for the start of the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Team USA waits for the start of the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Chris Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against Canada during the bronze-medal game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton reacts after Team USA lost to Great Britain in the semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton reacts during the semifinals against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, from left, John Shuster and Chris Plys discuss a shot against Great Britain during the semifinals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Chris Plys and Matt Hamilton watch a Great Britain stone during the semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Great Britain during the semifinals at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Chris Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a stone against Great Britain in the semifinals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA waits for the start of its semifinal against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, let, and Chris Plys talk between shots against Denmark during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
John Shuster, left, and Matt Hamilton celebrate a shot against Denmark during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton sweeps a stone against Denmark during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches a Denmark stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his rock against Denmark during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton reacts during pool play against Denmark play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Chris Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a stone against Denmark during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth reacts after a missed shot against Japan during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Tara Peterson sweep a rock against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton yells to her teammates after throwing a stone against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth, left, and Tara Peterson sweep a rock against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Tara Peterson, left, and Becca Hamilton wait to compete during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Tabitha Peterson reacts after throwing a rock against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton reacts after throwing against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches the action during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton watches her teammates after throwing a stone against Canada during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA congratulates Switzerland after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Tabitha Peterson throws a rock while Becca Hamilton, left, and Tara Peterson prepare to sweep during pool play against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Nina Roth throws a rock during pool play against Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton sweeps the ice sweeps a stone against Switzerland during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton holds his shoes out after defeating Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone against Switzerland during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton land Chris Plys augh after a win against Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Switzerland during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks on during pool play against Switzerland at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton leaves leaves the ice after defeating Switzerland in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, center, laughs with Canada's Brett Gallant, right, during pool play against Switzerland at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton watch a Switzerland stone during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth reacts after throwing a stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton watches after throwing a rock against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth throws a rock during against South Korea during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth watch a small television screen showing the Super Bowl before pool play against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth sweep a rock during pool play against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
China's Wang Zhiyu, right, congratulates Team USA's Matt Hamilton after their pool-play game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his rock during pool play against China at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton yells to her teammates during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Becca Hamilton throws a rock against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton yells to her teammates during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA talks between ends during pool play against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Colin Hufman, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
John Shuster, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against Norway at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches Norway throw a rock during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton gives away a souvenir to a fan after pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Norway during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to his teammate during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to Norway's Markus Hoeiberg, right, before their pool-play game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner follow a stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Britain during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton laughs during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth prepare to sweep a rock during pool play against Denmark at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton watches a shot against Denmark during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA walks off the ice after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth Becca Hamilton prepare to leave the ice after their win over the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during their round-robin game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, left, and John Landsteiner celebrate a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton smiles after a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton studies the house during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Shuster calls the line on a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
