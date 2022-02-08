Former Wisconsin goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens shuts door on US in Canada's Olympic preliminary round win

Round 1 to Ann-Renée Desbiens and Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The former University of Wisconsin goaltender turned away early U.S. challenges and got a little help from the post behind her in Canada's 4-2 victory Tuesday in Beijing.

Desbiens made 16 saves in the first period, but Canada needed a second-period rally with three goals in 5½ minutes to overtake the U.S. and take first place in group play.

Former Badgers forward Sarah Nurse had an assist for Canada, which will be the top seed in the quarterfinals. The U.S. will be second. The teams are heavily favored to meet again for the gold medal Feb. 17 (10:10 p.m. Feb. 16 Madison time).

Seven players connected to the Badgers played in the game.

• Desbiens made 51 saves and got a fortunate set of bounces on an Abbey Murphy first-period chance that hit the left post, rebounded off the goalie's back and hit iron again.

• Nurse was plus-1 with two shots on goal.

• Canada's Blayre Turnbull had one shot on goal.

• Emily Clark returned to Canada's lineup after missing Monday's game against Russia because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

• Abby Roque had six shots on goal for the U.S., while Hilary Knight had four.

• U.S. defender Caroline Harvey, who signed to join the Badgers next season, was called for a cross-checking penalty on her only shift. Canada's Brianne Jenner scored the first of her two goals on the first-period advantage for a 1-0 lead despite a heavy U.S. shots advantage.

Alex Cavallini was the backup goalie for the U.S. Kristen Campbell was the third goalie for Canada and didn't dress.

Dani Cameranesi and Alex Carpenter scored 2:17 apart in the second period to give the U.S. a 2-1 lead, but Canada had a quick reply. Jenner scored her second goal 26 seconds later off a spinning pass from Nurse, the first of three Canada scores in 5:25. Jamie Lee Rattray provided the lead and Marie-Philip Poulin scored on a penalty shot.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

