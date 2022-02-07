Former Wisconsin goalie Alex Cavallini records shutout in first Olympic start for US

It was a first for Alex Cavallini. It was another two for Hilary Knight.

The former University of Wisconsin women's hockey stars were key parts of the U.S. victory against Switzerland at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday.

Cavallini, a Delafield native, made the most of her first Olympic start with a 12-save shutout in an 8-0 rout. She was part of the 2018 U.S. team that won Olympic gold but didn't play during the tournament.

Knight scored two goals in the first period, giving her nine in 18 games over four Olympics. She had a team-high nine shots on goal.

Madison native Amanda Kessel also scored in a five-goal first period for the Americans, who improved to 3-0 in pool play.

Among other former Badgers players:

• Abby Roque put seven shots on goal and was plus-1.

• Caroline Harvey was plus-1 in eight shifts and had two shots.

Up next

The U.S. plays rival Canada on Tuesday (10:10 p.m. Monday Madison time). Canada (2-0) first has to play Russia on Monday (10:10 p.m. Sunday Madison time).

