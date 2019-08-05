The U.S. women’s volleyball team secured its berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, beating Argentina in straight sets at a Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Coach Karch Kiraly’s third-ranked Americans went unbeaten in Pool C of qualifying, rallying from a set down and again from a 2-1 deficit Saturday night to beat 16th-ranked Bulgaria before a 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 victory over No. 11 Argentina.
The U.S. has never won an Olympic gold medal, capturing bronze in the Rio Games three years ago. Now, the Americans have qualified a year out — a different path than during the last Olympic cycle when they had to win a second qualifying event in January 2016.
This U.S. squad has some familiar Olympic veterans such as Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Kim Hill along with a mix of young players, including ex-University of Wisconsin setter Lauren Carlini. The Americans beat No. 23 Kazakhstan in straight sets Friday.
Opposite Jordan Thompson had a match-high 16 points with 13 kills and two aces against Argentina.