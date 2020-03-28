Dizzying delay: Many aspects still to be resolved with postponement of Tokyo Olympics

The Switzerland-based IOC has contributed $1.3 billion to finance the Tokyo Olympics, a small fraction of the total cost. The IOC had income of $5.7 billion for the last four-year Olympic cycle (2013-2016). Almost three-quarters of the income is from selling broadcasting rights, with another 18% from sponsors. The IOC also has a reserve fund of about $2 billion, and insurance to cover losses.

Where is the Olympic flame that arrived from Greece on March 12?

It’s in Fukushima prefecture, the northeastern region of Japan that was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and the meltdown of three nuclear reactors. The flame is being stored in a small lantern. The last public display was Wednesday in that prefecture. The original torch relay was to have begun from there this week. It’s unclear how long the flame will stay there. It could remain for a year and be the focal point for the Games next year. Or it could move to Tokyo. Wherever it is, it will be the center of a public-relations campaign linked to the Olympics, Japan’s rescheduling, and a hoped-for victory over the coronavirus.

What will next year’s Olympics in 2021 be called?