Curlers left McFarland for a month to live in Canada. Their reward was an Olympic berth.

“Nina kind of helped ease Tab into that role because Tab has not skipped,” Hamilton said.

But there never was any doubt Roth would return to the team after the birth of her son, Nolan, last February. The question was whether she would resume skipping the team.

“She actually said I’m fine playing third,” Hamilton said. “When she said that, we just knew we were going to have to shuffle the front end around a little bit. All of us are capable of playing any position on the team, which is nice, and we’ve all played together for so long, we knew we were going to put our best lineup out there, and it just worked out.”

There can be an ego boost to being the skip — at most tournaments, a team is referred to by the skip’s last name, like Team Roth — but she shrugged off those concerns.

“First, I really enjoyed my experience playing third and front end before I went on my maternity leave,” she said. “So I had a really good experience there.

“When I was gone, I watched Tab and she was very successful and the team was very successful and I thought she deserved to continue that journey skipping and I wanted to support her in all the ways that I could once I came back. I was fully supportive of her continuing to skip.”