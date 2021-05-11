Curlers left McFarland for a month to live in Canada. Their reward was an Olympic berth.

Becca Hamilton had hers in her carry-on bag, while Nina Roth’s was “in my backpack right now, hanging out next to me.”
Sure, their bronze medals are a memento of a successful trip to the World Women’s Curling Championship for the two McFarland curlers.
But those medals also meant they’d helped secure a spot for the United States in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Those medals also meant more than a month spent isolated in a bubble in Calgary, Alberta, was worth it. And the half hour drives to practice at least three times a week were worth it. And the biweekly team practices in Duluth, Minnesota, were worth it.
It all was worth it.
“To be going out and leaving on such a high and with some hardware and some clout for the USA, it feels really good to be bringing that home and makes us extra excited to be celebrating with our families,” Roth said alongside Hamilton on Monday in the Minneapolis airport as they waited for the final leg of their journey home.
Rough start
Roth and Hamilton drove to the Twin Cities on April 6 to join teammates (and sisters) Tara and Tabitha Peterson, and the team squeezed in a little more practice before flying to Calgary the next night.
Their time playing together in Canada did not start well. A pair of Grand Slam of Curling events preceded the women’s world championship, and Team Peterson finished 1-3 in the Champions Cup before going 0-5 at the Players’ Championship.
“It was just every game we were getting a little better with our precision on shots, our communication,” Hamilton said.
But the team, which became Team USA for the worlds, wasn’t earning the results it wanted. It dropped its first two games at the world championship before winning four in a row, including a win over Canada, which had won the Players’ Championship just more than a week earlier.
Team USA finished with a 7-6 record in round robin play, good enough for fifth place. The top six made the playoffs, which also carried with it an Olympic ticket. The finish wrapped up a spot in the 2022 Games, but which team represents the U.S. won’t be decided until November.
“To have that added pressure off our shoulders is kind of nice,” Hamilton said about the Olympic berth. “Now we can just focus on building off what we’ve had here this past week and take that into the (Olympic) trials.”
A familiar score
The Americans knocked off Denmark, the team that ended the U.S. team’s four-game winning streak during round robin, in the first playoff game before falling to Switzerland in the semifinals. That set up a game with Sweden for the bronze medal.
Sweden is the reigning Olympic champion and had defeated the Americans 10-4 in their round robin game earlier in the tournament.
“We were just ready to enjoy our last game — win or lose — and take all the tools we acquired throughout our competition and give it all we’ve got,” Roth said.
The Americans kept it close, but Sweden grabbed a 5-3 lead after six ends. That’s when the Americans seized the bronze medal by scoring five in an end. A team scored five or more in an end only seven times at the entire tournament.
There’s a bit of history between Sweden and the U.S. with a score of five when medals are on the line. The U.S. men’s team, which included Hamilton’s brother Matt, scored five against Sweden in the 2018 Olympics gold medal game.
Becca laughed when asked about matching her brother’s five against Sweden.
“Honestly it was just trying to stay in the moment,” she said. “Sweden is such a good team that we could have given three up right away.”
The United States 🇺🇸makes a run-back take-out to score a massive five points! 👏— World Curling (@worldcurling) May 9, 2021
Like & share | Visit https://t.co/3BIJm3w0Vf for more info.#WWCC2021 #Roadto2022 pic.twitter.com/e66LImrCr2
There would be no Swedish rally, and the Americans captured the bronze with a 9-5 victory.
Lineup changes
Roth played skip on the 2018 U.S. Olympic team and stayed in that role at the 2019 U.S. championship. But when she became pregnant and knew she’d miss time, Tabitha Peterson took over the skipping duties.
“Nina kind of helped ease Tab into that role because Tab has not skipped,” Hamilton said.
But there never was any doubt Roth would return to the team after the birth of her son, Nolan, last February. The question was whether she would resume skipping the team.
“She actually said I’m fine playing third,” Hamilton said. “When she said that, we just knew we were going to have to shuffle the front end around a little bit. All of us are capable of playing any position on the team, which is nice, and we’ve all played together for so long, we knew we were going to put our best lineup out there, and it just worked out.”
There can be an ego boost to being the skip — at most tournaments, a team is referred to by the skip’s last name, like Team Roth — but she shrugged off those concerns.
“First, I really enjoyed my experience playing third and front end before I went on my maternity leave,” she said. “So I had a really good experience there.
“When I was gone, I watched Tab and she was very successful and the team was very successful and I thought she deserved to continue that journey skipping and I wanted to support her in all the ways that I could once I came back. I was fully supportive of her continuing to skip.”
The upcoming year takes on added significance because it’s an Olympic qualifying year. Team Peterson will try to capture the United States’ Olympic berth that came with making the playoffs at the worlds.
“I believe this team has the talent and the skill to be on the podium at the Olympics,” Roth said.
That’s a belief bolstered by the success at the women’s world championship. After all, they did take down the reigning Olympic champions.
“We’re becoming major contenders,” Roth said.
The worlds marked the end of the curling season, but the team plans to meet in July for its first team training session and get on the ice shortly after that. The U.S. Olympic trials in November will be here in no time, but Hamilton and Roth agreed that can wait a little after a month in Calgary.
"It’s going to be great to have a couple months off," Roth said. "We really pushed hard the last few months to prepare and to compete, and we deserve some time off."