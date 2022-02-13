Big end early helps push US men's curling team to Olympic pool play victory

STATE JOURNAL WIRE SERVICES
The United States men’s curling team earned a much-needed win in pool play Sunday at the Beijing Games.
Team USA took control in the fourth end with three points on its way to an 8-6 win over China.
China skip Ma Xiuyue was heavy with his last shot in the end, which opened the door for U.S. skip John Shuster, who took advantage. His draw gave the U.S. team, which includes McFarland native Matt Hamilton, a 5-2 lead after four ends.
China did get within a point after nine ends, and the Americans faced one Chinese stone touching the 4 foot circle on their last shot. But Shuster’s draw was closer for a point and the U.S. win.
Hamilton curled 95% in the game.
Team USA moved to 3-3 in pool play and gets Monday off. It next plays Tuesday (7:05 p.m. Monday) against Switzerland in a key round robin game. Switzerland is 3-2 in pool play.
Photos: McFarland curlers compete at Beijing Olympics
John Shuster, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against Norway at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches Norway throw a rock during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton gives away a souvenir to a fan after pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Norway during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton laugh during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to his teammate during pool play against Norway at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton talks to Norway's Markus Hoeiberg, right, before their pool-play game at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton watches his stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, right, and John Landsteiner follow a stone during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against Britain during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton laughs during pool play against Great Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Becca Hamilton, left, and Nina Roth prepare to sweep a rock during pool play against Denmark at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Rebecca Hamilton watches a shot against Denmark during pool play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Christopher Plys, left, and Matt Hamilton talk during their pool-play game against Sweden at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Matt Hamilton throws a stone against Sweden during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Team USA walks off the ice after defeating the Russian Olympic Committee in pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth Becca Hamilton prepare to leave the ice after their win over the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth watches her stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Nina Roth delivers a stone against the Russian Olympic Committee during pool play at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Brynn Anderson, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during their round-robin game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton, left, and John Landsteiner celebrate a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton smiles after a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton looks at the scoreboard during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton throws a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton studies the house during pool play against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Shuster calls the line on a shot against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton sweep a rock against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Matt Hamilton competes against the Russian Olympic Committee during round-robin play at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Nariman El-Mofty, Associated Press)
Get the latest in your inbox!
We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts.