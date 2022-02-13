 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Big end early helps push US men's curling team to Olympic pool play victory

  • 0
Beijing Olympics Curling

Matt Hamilton looks at the house during pool play against Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing.

 Brynn Anderson, Associated Press

The United States men’s curling team earned a much-needed win in pool play Sunday at the Beijing Games.

Team USA took control in the fourth end with three points on its way to an 8-6 win over China.

China skip Ma Xiuyue was heavy with his last shot in the end, which opened the door for U.S. skip John Shuster, who took advantage. His draw gave the U.S. team, which includes McFarland native Matt Hamilton, a 5-2 lead after four ends.

China did get within a point after nine ends, and the Americans faced one Chinese stone touching the 4 foot circle on their last shot. But Shuster’s draw was closer for a point and the U.S. win.

Hamilton curled 95% in the game.

Team USA moved to 3-3 in pool play and gets Monday off. It next plays Tuesday (7:05 p.m. Monday) against Switzerland in a key round robin game. Switzerland is 3-2 in pool play.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers coach Greg Gard credits Rutgers after UW falls at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics