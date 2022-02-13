Big end early helps push US men's curling team to Olympic pool play victory

The United States men’s curling team earned a much-needed win in pool play Sunday at the Beijing Games.

Team USA took control in the fourth end with three points on its way to an 8-6 win over China.

China skip Ma Xiuyue was heavy with his last shot in the end, which opened the door for U.S. skip John Shuster, who took advantage. His draw gave the U.S. team, which includes McFarland native Matt Hamilton, a 5-2 lead after four ends.

China did get within a point after nine ends, and the Americans faced one Chinese stone touching the 4 foot circle on their last shot. But Shuster’s draw was closer for a point and the U.S. win.

Hamilton curled 95% in the game.

Team USA moved to 3-3 in pool play and gets Monday off. It next plays Tuesday (7:05 p.m. Monday) against Switzerland in a key round robin game. Switzerland is 3-2 in pool play.