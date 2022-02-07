Badgers' Britta Curl picked to replace Brianna Decker on US Olympic women's hockey team

Add another name to the record-setting group of players connected to the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Forward Britta Curl is being processed to join the U.S. team in Beijing later this week. The Forum of Fargo, North Dakota, first reported the news Sunday about the Bismarck native.

Curl has been practicing with the Badgers and watched games against Minnesota Duluth at LaBahn Arena on Friday and Saturday before leaving for Los Angeles on Sunday. She took a year away from playing for UW to be part of the U.S. residency program but was cut before the 23-player roster was announced Jan. 1.

Former Badgers forward Brianna Decker was ruled out for the rest of the Olympics tournament after suffering a left leg injury in the first U.S. game Thursday. Curl is expected to take her spot on the roster.

The Badgers already had 10 current, former or future players on U.S. and Canada teams in Beijing. That's the most ever in an Olympics for the program.

Curl will make it 11 if she's cleared to make the trip. After the U.S. plays Canada on Tuesday (10:10 p.m. Monday Madison time), it enters the quarterfinals Friday.

Curl has 44 goals and 72 points in 94 games over three seasons with the Badgers. She has two seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining.

USA Hockey didn't bring any extra players to Beijing. The International Ice Hockey Federation allowed a six-player additional group beyond the 23-player roster, but the U.S. opted to keep its potential replacements at home.

