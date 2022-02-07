 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Badgers' Britta Curl picked to replace Brianna Decker on US Olympic women's hockey team

  • 0
Canada US Hockey

U.S. forward Britta Curl plays against Canada on Oct. 22, 2021.

 CHRIS SZAGOLA, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Add another name to the record-setting group of players connected to the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Forward Britta Curl is being processed to join the U.S. team in Beijing later this week. The Forum of Fargo, North Dakota, first reported the news Sunday about the Bismarck native.

Curl has been practicing with the Badgers and watched games against Minnesota Duluth at LaBahn Arena on Friday and Saturday before leaving for Los Angeles on Sunday. She took a year away from playing for UW to be part of the U.S. residency program but was cut before the 23-player roster was announced Jan. 1.

Former Badgers forward Brianna Decker was ruled out for the rest of the Olympics tournament after suffering a left leg injury in the first U.S. game Thursday. Curl is expected to take her spot on the roster.

People are also reading…

Now that the Winter Olympic games are underway here are a few facts you might not know.

The Badgers already had 10 current, former or future players on U.S. and Canada teams in Beijing. That's the most ever in an Olympics for the program.

Curl will make it 11 if she's cleared to make the trip. After the U.S. plays Canada on Tuesday (10:10 p.m. Monday Madison time), it enters the quarterfinals Friday.

Curl has 44 goals and 72 points in 94 games over three seasons with the Badgers. She has two seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining.

USA Hockey didn't bring any extra players to Beijing. The International Ice Hockey Federation allowed a six-player additional group beyond the 23-player roster, but the U.S. opted to keep its potential replacements at home.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This BMW-built bobsled simulator could help Germany take home the Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics