A positive COVID-19 test will keep Badgers' Britta Curl from joining Team USA at the Olympics

A positive COVID-19 test will keep University of Wisconsin forward Britta Curl from joining the U.S. women's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Curl tested positive as part of her processing to join the team as an injury replacement this week, her brother Byrne tweeted Wednesday.
Some bad news here… Britta tested positive for COVID in LA and won’t be able to clear testing protocol in time to get to Beijing.— Byrne Curl (@ThirdDegree_) February 9, 2022
We all appreciate the support from everyone and are so proud of Britta. @brittacurl https://t.co/tkWOSM0cfB
After playing three seasons for the Badgers, Curl took off this year to compete for a spot in the Olympics. She was part of the residency program that started last October but was cut before the team was named in January.
Former Badgers forward Brianna Decker was lost for the tournament with a broken leg in the Americans' first game Feb. 3. The U.S. didn't bring a taxi squad to Beijing, so Curl got tabbed as a late replacement.
Her positive test will prevent her from traveling to Beijing to be with the team in the playoff round that starts Friday (Thursday night Madison time). The U.S. plays the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals at 10:10 p.m. Thursday Madison time.
Curl thanked supporters in a tweet Wednesday night and wrote "I'll be back."
Can’t even begin to say how thankful I am to have such supportive and loving family and friends. Was super excited at the opportunity to join Team USA but a positive COVID test means I will not be able to help out a great group. Thanks to everyone who reached out - I’ll be back!— Britta Curl (@brittacurl) February 10, 2022
Curl has 44 goals and 72 points in 94 games over three seasons with the Badgers. She has two seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining.
