3 former Wisconsin players score as US, Canada advance to Olympic women's hockey semifinals

The U.S. and Canada advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 Winter Olympics women's hockey tournament Friday, but one of the results was closer than expected.

Former University of Wisconsin star Hilary Knight scored and added an assist in the Americans' 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

It was the closest initial game of an Olympic playoff round for the U.S. since a semifinal shootout loss to Sweden in 2006.

Sarah Nurse led former Badgers players with four assists in Canada's 11-0 rout of Sweden.

Knight moves up

The U.S. fell behind in the second period, but Knight scored a tying goal 48 seconds later. She assisted on Savannah Harmon's power-play goal in the third for a 3-1 lead.

Knight moved into third on the all-time U.S. women's Olympic scoring list with 24 points. She trails Jenny Potter (32) and Natalie Darwitz (25).

Her goal was her 10th in Olympic competition, tying her for fourth with Cammi Granato.

Alex Cavallini had to make only five saves. Former Badgers forward Abby Roque had two shots and Madison native Amanda Kessel had four as the U.S. outshot the Czech Republic 59-6.

Defender Caroline Harvey dressed but didn't get any ice time. She hasn't had a shift since she took a penalty in the first period against Canada on Tuesday.

3 former Badgers contribute for Canada

Nurse continued a productive tournament by racking up four assists over the first two periods as Canada advanced comfortably. She had four goals and four assists in four games during the preliminary round.

Former Badgers forwards Blayre Turnbull and Emily Clark scored. Turnbull's goal was her third of the tournament and Clark's was her first.

Up next

The U.S. and Canada will be on opposite sides of the bracket for Monday's semifinals. One game is at 10:10 p.m. Sunday Madison time and the other at 7:10 a.m. Monday.

