 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

3 former Wisconsin players score as US, Canada advance to Olympic women's hockey semifinals

  • 0
Beijing Olympics Ice Hockey

United States' Hilary Knight (21) dives for the puck in front of Czech Republic's Samantha Ahn Kolowratova (5) during a women's quarterfinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday.

 PETR DAVID JOSEK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The U.S. and Canada advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 Winter Olympics women's hockey tournament Friday, but one of the results was closer than expected.

Former University of Wisconsin star Hilary Knight scored and added an assist in the Americans' 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

It was the closest initial game of an Olympic playoff round for the U.S. since a semifinal shootout loss to Sweden in 2006.

Sarah Nurse led former Badgers players with four assists in Canada's 11-0 rout of Sweden.

Knight moves up

The U.S. fell behind in the second period, but Knight scored a tying goal 48 seconds later. She assisted on Savannah Harmon's power-play goal in the third for a 3-1 lead.

Knight moved into third on the all-time U.S. women's Olympic scoring list with 24 points. She trails Jenny Potter (32) and Natalie Darwitz (25).

Her goal was her 10th in Olympic competition, tying her for fourth with Cammi Granato.

People are also reading…

Alex Cavallini had to make only five saves. Former Badgers forward Abby Roque had two shots and Madison native Amanda Kessel had four as the U.S. outshot the Czech Republic 59-6.

Defender Caroline Harvey dressed but didn't get any ice time. She hasn't had a shift since she took a penalty in the first period against Canada on Tuesday.

3 former Badgers contribute for Canada

Nurse continued a productive tournament by racking up four assists over the first two periods as Canada advanced comfortably. She had four goals and four assists in four games during the preliminary round.

Former Badgers forwards Blayre Turnbull and Emily Clark scored. Turnbull's goal was her third of the tournament and Clark's was her first.

Now that the Winter Olympic games are underway here are a few facts you might not know.

Up next

The U.S. and Canada will be on opposite sides of the bracket for Monday's semifinals. One game is at 10:10 p.m. Sunday Madison time and the other at 7:10 a.m. Monday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Alex Cavallini describes how Mark Greenhalgh 'lights up an entire room'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics