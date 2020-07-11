`No Fear All Fun' running event honors memory of Madison La Follette student-athlete Michael Neill

He competed in boys cross country and track and field for the Lancers and played saxophone in the La Follette concert, marching and pep bands.

During a 3,200-meter race during a high school meet at Sun Prairie, Sherri Neill recalled how Michael stopped running so he could help a fallen competitor off the track before further injuries to that runner or others might occur.

“My son was a very vibrant, social, intelligent kid who always helped young kids,” she said. “It was always his goal to make sure that young kids would have more than he had. That’s just the way he was.”

Sherri and her husband, Joe, were asked by parents, coaches and their friends in the Lancers’ cross country community what they planned to do, particularly since the Neill family, which includes an older son, Sean, had been so involved in cross country.

“You can’t just walk away from cross country,” she said. “You become very close to these people. My son’s death was extremely hard on the schools’ coaches, including at Whitehorse Middle School, where he attended middle school. We all got together after Michael died.”

An idea blossomed from their discussions about how to honor Michael’s passion for people and life: “The No Fear All Fun 5K/1M Trail Run/Walk.”