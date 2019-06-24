Fred Bartman hangs from a pair of cantaloupe-sized balls suspended by chains from an overhead joist in his McFarland basement.
A couple of old mattresses on the floor serve as a safety net.
Lifting his legs in front, he begins to swing and then launches his body forward, latching onto a wooden disc, where he rocks several times before lunging for a medicine ball hanging about four feet away.
“Yeah! Good job,” says Zachary Kemmerer, one of several observers cheering him on.
Gripping the rubber orb, Bartman turns to the right and begins swinging again before jumping onto a Bosu balance trainer — a squishy rubber half-dome — where he prepares to shimmy along a series of loose PVC pipes.
The goal is to reach the end of the makeshift obstacle course without touching the floor. It’s like a game of “hot lava” dialed up to 11.
Bartman and his training partners are part of a small but growing cadre of Madison-area athletes who compete in high-level obstacle course races like those on the popular television show “American Ninja Warrior.”
Several, including Bartman, have appeared on the show. Another, recent UW-Madison graduate Taylor Amann, is competing this season.
They meet twice a week in Bartman’s basement gym to practice their skills on ever-changing courses built from more than 40 obstacles. There’s “cannonball alley” with interchangeable swinging grips, a pegboard wall and a “salmon ladder” — climbed by hopping a pull-up bar one rung at a time.
Wisco Twinjas
Among the dozens of past and would-be ninjas who have trained in Bartman’s basement are Marquez and Nathan Green, a pair of identical twins who will appear on the show Monday.
The Greens, who are seniors at UW-Madison, grew up watching “American Ninja Warrior” with their mother, Martha, who died when they were 14.
They ran track and cross-country in high school, first at West High School and later at Wauwatosa East. Since entering college they’ve continued competing at the club level.
During their sophomore year they signed up for a Spartan Race, which combines running with obstacles and other challenges.
“It killed us the first time,” Nathan said. “We’d never done any of the upper body stuff.”
Last year, when “American Ninja Warrior” dropped the minimum age to 19, the twins headed to Minneapolis in hopes of landing a walk-on audition. They were numbers nine and 10 in line, which they thought would surely get them into the tryouts.
They waited almost a month, working out and making the twice-daily check-ins. They stayed with a friend, then on the floor of a local gym and finally in a hotel room shared with half a dozen other hopeful contestants.
When the tryouts came around, the producers only took the first five people in line.
“We were pretty bummed out at first,” Nathan said. “We just wasted a whole month and all this money.”
But they had met producers and made friends with other ninjas, so when Jan. 1 rolled around, they submitted written and video applications, pitching themselves as “Wisco Twinjas” competing in honor of kids whose parents have battled cancer.
This time they made the cut, and in May they flew to Tacoma, Washington, to tape an episode that airs Monday night on NBC.
They aren’t allowed to say how they did, but shortly after the taping, a film crew spent a day following them around Madison, which suggests one or both made it to another round.
Despite never having been on camera, the twins said they weren’t nervous.
“We think it was because it was Mother’s Day weekend,” Nathan said. “The whole thing was for our mom.”
‘Come train in my basement’
Bartman, a 39-year-old school counselor, said he was just sitting on his couch watching the show about five years ago when he decided he wanted to try out the sport.
He played sports in high school. He was fit — but not prepared for this.
Bartman started training in the school gym, doing pull-ups and climbing.
On the first day, he got on a horizontal climbing wall and went as far as he could before falling. Later he saw that the gym teacher had marked off developmental benchmarks. He had made the cut for seventh-grade girls.
His first competition in Minneapolis didn’t go much better.
“It was awful,” he said. “I failed at everything.”
When he got home, his wife, Michelle, suggested he use the basement, which has 10-foot ceilings. Bartman, who enjoys building things, stayed up until 3 in the morning sketching out designs.
“The next day, I told her, ‘No take-backs!’” he said.
In 2016, Bartman heard that a UW-Madison grad student, Kemmerer, was going to be on the show. So he tracked him down and invited him over.
“There’s no non-creepy way to say, ‘Do you want to come train in my basement?’” Bartman said.
“It was super weird,” Kemmerer said. “Do I want to come over to some stranger’s basement? Maybe not. But I gave it a shot.”
It was about 10 days before Kemmerer was scheduled to go to Indianapolis for the show, and he said the ninja-specific training helped improve his technique.
Kemmerer, who was an All-American wrestler at the University of Pennsylvania, said he grew up watching the show and thought obstacle course racing would be a way to fill the competitive void after he graduated.
He likes its puzzle-solving aspects and said it has pushed him to try new sports, like rock climbing.
“It’s always different. It requires creativity and innovation,” he said. “Bench press never gets any different. It’s up and down.”
Bartman applied four times to be on “American Ninja Warrior” before being accepted in 2018. His winning pitch was called “Ninja Forward,” a marriage of his love of the sport and the concept of “paying it forward.”
‘Us versus the course’
Over the past several years, Kemmerer and Bartman have become close friends, and their group has expanded to about eight regulars, including Ryan Elliott, another 2016 contestant who has since moved to Madison.
Amann trains there, and the Green twins stopped in once, but not everyone has been on the show or even aspires to.
Mostly, they do it for fun and compete in local and regional races.
“For us, it’s more like an intense hobby that we enjoy,” Kemmerer said.
Now in its 11th season, “American Ninja Warrior,” a spinoff of a Japanese reality show, has helped spark interest in the sport, even for those with no aspirations to compete on screen.
“‘Ninja Warrior’ is entertainment, which is great because it promotes it,” said Sarah Welther, co-owner of ORTHDX, an East Side ninja gym focused on developing agility, strength and endurance.
Welther, who hopes to see obstacle course racing become an Olympic sport, said there’s an irresistible appeal to the movement involved.
“Once they see it, once they get it, they really love it,” she said.
Bartman estimates more than 100 people have been through his gym, including some large groups from work.
“I enjoy the carpentry part of things and I enjoy fitness,” Bartman said. “I love being able to share it with people.”
They gather around 7:45 p.m., after Bartman gets his children to bed. He said the girls, ages 5 and 7, also enjoy playing on the course.
The annual membership dues are one day of physical labor — “at my discretion,” Bartman said. Kemmerer comes up with ideas for new obstacles, and Bartman designs them.
Bartman said he never intended to go this far.
“I thought I’d do it for a year and move on,” he said. “But the community — the feeling is it’s us versus the course.”