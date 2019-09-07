Running once felt like a chore. Biking was never his thing. The first time he trained as a swimmer, he went two laps in a pool and felt like throwing up.
Needless to say, the path that has taken Steve Miller to his second Ironman Wisconsin on Sunday hasn't been smooth.
But with the story that Miller, from Pleasant Prairie, can tell about how he got motivated to put himself into the ultra-physical challenge, it becomes clear that the event is the continuation of a life reawakening prompted by a scary episode less than three years ago.
From using exercise to shake off depression came what felt like a heart attack, then the installation of a pacemaker and an unexpected jolt of energy into Miller.
"I just have a new lease on life since I got the pacemaker," Miller said. "Basically, it's given me an even heart flow. This is how normal people feel all the time. I had no clue how it was.
"But then I also had a lot of extra energy, so I said, well, let's do something crazy. And so I started training for the Ironman."
Miller, 45, will be among more than 2,400 participants in the 18th Ironman Wisconsin, which incorporates a 2.4-mile swim in Lake Monona, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.
He said adrenaline carried him through the 2018 race, which he finished in 15 hours, 7 minutes, 34 seconds. But he held back the whole way, fearing he would run out of energy.
With that experience in hand, he wants to push himself harder this year.
"Last year, I was just wanting to finish," Miller said. "But it was an amazing experience. I think I was on a high for three weeks afterwards."
This year's Ironman Wisconsin includes pro divisions for both women and men, with 20 women and 13 men competing for a prize purse of $40,000 and two pro qualifying spots for next year's Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.
The race, which has Monona Terrace as a home base and finishes along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, also awards 40 age group qualifying spots for the 2020 world championship.
The thrill of the challenge is the prize for competitors like Miller, who was initially drawn to Ironman through an associate's accomplishments in the event.
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving in 2016 serves as a pivotal moment in his journey.
More than 2000 athletes converge in Madison for the 2018 Ironman Wisconsin competition.
Miller fought depression until he found a runner's high served as an escape. Still, it was only a temporary salve; the low points felt even lower.
After a Thanksgiving morning race, a weekend 10-mile run and a Tuesday morning of basketball, Miller was knocked to the ground of his office by what felt like a heart attack. A few days in intensive care determined the cause to be an ailment through which one part of his heart wasn't beating regularly.
He had a pacemaker installed but wondered how that would impact the physical activity that had become so central to his mental well-being. After a doctor assured him he could continue that lifestyle, Miller found a welcome surprise.
The pacemaker corrected a blood-flow issue, and Miller said the fix also almost completely lifted his depression.
The jump into Ironman training, however, was daunting. Swimming, especially in open water, provided test after test.
"I just kept thinking, other people do this; I should be able to do it, too," Miller said. "You just keep pushing on. And eventually your body builds it up and your mind gets there that you can do it.
"And now that I can do it, I think one of the biggest accomplishments has been being able to swim that two miles. Because that just felt impossible in the beginning."
Clearing that hurdle has been just part of what has brought Miller to Madison for another Ironman Wisconsin, but it comes up in many parts of his life.
"Now when I face things that feel impossible, I just think of that swimming," he said. "If I can overcome that by training and building up all those things, I can do anything."