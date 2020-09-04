National Sailing Hall of Fame prepares to honor Madison's Bill Mattison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison’s Bill Mattison is scheduled to be inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame on Sept. 12.

The Class of 2020 will be inducted during a virtual ceremony Sept. 12 after the induction class was formally announced June 23, 2020.

Mattison, 92, enjoyed a 72-year career as an ice boater and won local, national and international championships. He was known for his boat building. He was named to the Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club in 2017.

Mattison was a champion in scows and ice boats and had years of experience making scows and ice boats faster, and adapted his skills to the America’s Cup, including helping sailor Buddy Melges, according to a release on the National Sailing Hall of Fame’s web site.

According to the biographical release, Mattison was a 14-time International Skeeter Class Champion, three-time Gar Wood Invitational Champion, 12-time Triple Crown Trophy winner and the winner of more than 80 local regattas in A, E and C Scows.

“Most of his sailing was out of the Mendota Yacht Club in Madison, Wisconsin. His secret to success was being a great sailor and discovering innovations to improve performance,” according to the release by Gary Jobson.