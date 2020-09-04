 Skip to main content
National Sailing Hall of Fame prepares to honor Madison's Bill Mattison
National Sailing Hall of Fame prepares to honor Madison's Bill Mattison

SportsHallofFame-06072017194349

The 2017 inductees into the Madison Sports Hall of Fame include, from left, Ron Holzhueter, Dan Schachte, Dr. Jae Bock Chung and Bill Mattison. They are pictured in the association's Hall of Fame Room at the Monona Terrace convention center in Madison, Wis. Wednesday, June 7, 2017. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Madison’s Bill Mattison is scheduled to be inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame on Sept. 12.

The Class of 2020 will be inducted during a virtual ceremony Sept. 12 after the induction class was formally announced June 23, 2020.

Mattison, 92, enjoyed a 72-year career as an ice boater and won local, national and international championships. He was known for his boat building. He was named to the Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club in 2017.

Mattison was a champion in scows and ice boats and had years of experience making scows and ice boats faster, and adapted his skills to the America’s Cup, including helping sailor Buddy Melges, according to a release on the National Sailing Hall of Fame’s web site.

According to the biographical release, Mattison was a 14-time International Skeeter Class Champion, three-time Gar Wood Invitational Champion, 12-time Triple Crown Trophy winner and the winner of more than 80 local regattas in A, E and C Scows.

“Most of his sailing was out of the Mendota Yacht Club in Madison, Wisconsin. His secret to success was being a great sailor and discovering innovations to improve performance,” according to the release by Gary Jobson.

Since 2011, 90 sailors have been inducted in the National Sailing Hall of Fame, according to the organization’s site.

Those being inducted: James Edward Buttersworth, Briggs Swift Cunningham Jr., Gordon K. Douglass, Robert Bentley Haines Jr., William Kroner Mattison, David B. Perry, John Pierce Rousmaniere, Henry Hoyle and Diane Schweitzer.

Mattison also is a master builder of circus wagons. 

