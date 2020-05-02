'Unfinished business' drives Matt Kenseth back to the fast lane

He looked at what was available and decided to retire.

"When you're as fortunate as I've been throughout my career to always be in winning equipment, there's just no desire to get in equipment that you can't win in," Kenseth said. "For me, it is all about, you know, having fun. Winning is fun."

Roush Fenway Racing, where Kenseth spent 16 seasons and won Cup rookie of the year, his championship and both Daytona victories, lured him back to the track in 2018 in a part-time role. The organization was rebuilding and wanted Kenseth's knowledge around. He ran 15 races in slow cars, had just a pair of top-10 finishes and led only five laps.

So he was done. Until he got the call from the Ganassi organization and was offered a seat in a car capable of winning races; Larson was a six-time winner and through four races this year was seventh in the standings. Kenseth saw a chance to get back to Victory Lane.

"Where I am today, I mean, I accomplished way more than I ever thought I would accomplish in my career, but I still feel like I have unfinished business and things I want to do," he said. "The competition and working with a team that's really dedicated and working hard to win races and trying to be part of a piece of that puzzle to try to have success, that appeals to me."