Tensions rise as Alex Bowman plays spoiler for NASCAR playoffs

It led to spirited racing up and down the grid, especially from Keselowski as he tried to bulldoze his way into the championship round for his final race driving for Roger Penske. He and Busch had hard contact after the checkered flag that caused Busch to spin on the cooldown lap, and Busch seethed after that he should beat up Keselowski.

His verbal threats were a milder approach than the one taken by JGR teammate Hamlin after Bowman spun Hamlin from the lead with six laps remaining to send the race into overtime.

Hamlin had led 103 laps with victory in sight when Bowman spun him. Hamlin after the race drove his car to the frontstretch and parked in front of Bowman to prevent Bowman from a proper celebration on Bowman’s fourth win of the season.

Bowman insisted the contact with Hamlin was accidental.

“I just got loose in, I got in too deep, knocked him out of the way and literally let him have the lead back,” Bowman said. “For anybody that wants to think I was trying to crash him, that obviously literally wasn’t that case considering I gave up the lead at Martinsville to give it back to him.”

But Bowman was referring to an earlier incident, not the contact that fully spun Hamlin’s car and dropped him to a 24th-place finish.