Takuma Sato wins 2nd Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

Sato became the first Japanese winner of the Indy 500 in 2017. Graham Rahal, Sato’s teammate at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, was third behind Dixon.

Sato knew Dixon was going to be tough to beat under green.

“I know Scott was coming right through, out of turn four, he was screaming coming,” Sato said. “I had to hold him off.”

The celebration was somewhat muted as the RLL team had a socially distanced winner’s circle. Penske was forced to host his first 500 as owner of the iconic speedway without fans. The speedway typically draws more than 300,000 spectators on race day; Penske said there would be only 2,500 in attendance Sunday.

“It’s not a happy place,” Sato said. “It’s tough on everyone, not only for us. It was just fortunate, so fortunate, to be able to perform as a sport, be able to show millions of people watching TV today at home, get some energy on it.”

Sato did not get the traditional ride around the speedway in the back of a convertible, being interviewed over the public address system with the crowd cheering the winner. He briefly removed his mask to kiss the yard of bricks; when the entire RLL team lined up for the smooch, the group did it wearing masks.