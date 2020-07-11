Sprawling Road America welcomes fans for IndyCar racing this weekend

“It really makes the race weekend,” said Rinus VeeKay, who drives for Ed Carpenter Racing. “Normally when you drive through there, you can smell the barbecues. It would be less fun if we had no fans there.’’

IndyCar also plans to have spectators next weekend in Iowa, where the oval track has grandstands. The series is treating each event on a case-by-case basis based on local and state regulations in place where a race is being held.

For example, Saturday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway took place without spectators because of local regulations in place during the planning stages of the event. IndyCar organizers are hoping fans will fill up to 50% of the speedway’s capacity for the Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23, when they expect the state’s reopening plan to allow spectators.

Fans this weekend will get temperature checks at gates and receive masks and hand sanitizer as they enter. Wearing a mask will be encouraged but not required.

Some areas will be off limits. Only essential racing personnel will have access to the paddock area.