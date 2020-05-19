Spectator-free return for NASCAR goes off without a hitch

Harvick noted his team didn’t get a chance to celebrate with the car, but “in the big picture of things, being able to do what we did — and that’s race — is what everybody wants to do.”

The effort must continue to keep the engines running. NASCAR has eight more Cup Series races scheduled over the next 35 days and it includes three Wednesday night races. The Cup cars last ran on a Wednesday in 1984, Richard Petty’s 200th and final victory.

It’s a heavy workload for race teams and stamina will be tested for drivers now running multiple times a week. But in getting past the first test, there is hope.

According to FOX Sports, Sunday’s race averaged 6.32 million viewers and was the most-watched competitive sports event on cable television since this year’s Daytona 500, which reached more than 7 million viewers.

“This was a really big moment for the sport to be able to pull this off,” Keselowski said. “Up until probably two or three hours before the race I was ready for something to go wrong. Like, alright, what is it going to be? Is someone going to be sick? Is there going to be somebody boycotting outside the race track? Nobody did. Nothing bad happened.

“It would have been really, really easy to just say, ‘We will wait for the NHL, NFL or NBA to be the guinea pigs.’ (NASCAR) didn’t take that attitude and I have a lot of respect for them making that decision.”