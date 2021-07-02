Why NASCAR's return to Wisconsin excites these Cup Series pros from the Badger State

America’s Dairyland has made its mark on NASCAR, from short track to Cup Series, with names like Matt Kenseth to Alan Kulwicki.

Wisconsin is getting the opportunity to host a Cup Series race for the first time since 1956. Although Road America has hosted Xfinity Series races since 2010 — with the Milwaukee Mile serving as host for years before that — this is only the second time that the highest level of NASCAR racing will be in Wisconsin.

The Cup Series returns to Road America this weekend, 65 years since its last visit, with the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip.

“It never really seemed like it was going to be a reality,” said Kenseth, a Cambridge native and former Cup champion. “It's really neat that they are coming back to Wisconsin, racing up in Elkhart Lake. It's a great facility and I think they’ll put on a good show up there.”

Kenseth laughed at the idea of coming out of retirement to compete in a Cup race in his home state. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the same amount of people were at both the local races Friday and Saturday as Sunday’s main event.