Why attending a Cup race in his home state is so special for the ‘Mayor of NASCAR’

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — There were more than 100,000 fans in attendance at Road America for the NASCAR Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip on Sunday. But if you ask NASCAR professionals, the biggest one was Dylan Bauerle.
The 25-year-old is so well-known around NASCAR that when he goes into the garage people stop to say hello to him. He even had Director of Track Communications Matt Humphrey bring him a black NASCAR polo simply because he wanted to match other NASCAR workers.
“He earned the title ‘NASCAR Mayor’ because everybody knows him,” Humphrey said. “He knows everybody else. They see him in the garage and they know him by name.”
Bauerle’s uncle got him hooked on the sport at a young age. He hails from Germantown, so Sunday’s race being in his home state made it even more special — especially considering it was the first Cup Series race in Wisconsin since 1956.
He’s been to four tracks over his 25 years and it was the second time he attended a race at Road America. Back in 2018, Bauerle also served as an honorary NASCAR Xfinity Series official.
When Humphrey called Bauerle to tell him about the opportunity back then, Bauerle cried.
“No one would ever imagine I’d be doing that,” he said teary eyed as he recalled the story. “It’s just my dream. It’s been my dream since I was a little kid.”
Bauerle has Cerebral Palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. He’s wheelchair bound, but that doesn’t stop him from trying to work for NASCAR.
Before COVID-19, it was typical for there to be a driver crew and chief meeting where they all got together and talked about the rules for the race. At the 2018 Xfinity race in Wisconsin, the director invited Bauerle to greet all the drivers.
He sat up in the front of the room and welcomed each driver, individually, to Road America.
Bauerle currently works as a greeter at Slinger Speedway in Slinger. He’ll be there on Tuesday for the Slinger Nationals and again on Saturday for the PLUS Super Late Model Invitational 75. He eventually wants to help NASCAR create an internship to increase overall involvement with the sport.
In order to conquer the racing world, he’s networking with as many people as he can, often reaching out to NASCAR employees and drivers by email and keeping an active presence on social media.
“There was a stretch of time when I was getting 5-6 emails a week from people in our company asking me about him since he mentioned my name,” Humphrey said.
Eventually Bauerle moved to Twitter where he creates custom graphics for each NASCAR race. He chats with drivers and comments on NASCAR news.
His header proudly claims him as the “NASCAR Mayor.”
While Bauerle has gotten the opportunity to meet his favorite driver — Jeff Gordon — he hasn’t been able to visit the iconic Daytona International Speedway, a track that’s on the top of his list to visit. He said Humphrey and other NASCAR officials are trying to make the trip happen.
Whether the trip happens or not, Bauerle is just excited to be a part of the NASCAR family.
“That’s the most important thing about it,” Bauerle said. “Without everyone supporting me I wouldn’t know what I would do.”