Why attending a Cup race in his home state is so special for the ‘Mayor of NASCAR’

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — There were more than 100,000 fans in attendance at Road America for the NASCAR Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip on Sunday. But if you ask NASCAR professionals, the biggest one was Dylan Bauerle.

The 25-year-old is so well-known around NASCAR that when he goes into the garage people stop to say hello to him. He even had Director of Track Communications Matt Humphrey bring him a black NASCAR polo simply because he wanted to match other NASCAR workers.

“He earned the title ‘NASCAR Mayor’ because everybody knows him,” Humphrey said. “He knows everybody else. They see him in the garage and they know him by name.”

Bauerle’s uncle got him hooked on the sport at a young age. He hails from Germantown, so Sunday’s race being in his home state made it even more special — especially considering it was the first Cup Series race in Wisconsin since 1956.

He’s been to four tracks over his 25 years and it was the second time he attended a race at Road America. Back in 2018, Bauerle also served as an honorary NASCAR Xfinity Series official.