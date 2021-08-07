Road warrior Chase Elliott chases three-peat at The Glen

Elliott will be making his 17th Cup road course start for Hendrick Motorsports. What he, crew chief Alan Gustafson and the rest of the team have accomplished with the No. 9 Chevrolet on the circuitous layouts is remarkable: seven wins across five tracks, nine top-five finishes and 326 laps led. He’s one victory shy of tying Tony Stewart for second all-time in road course wins and two behind Gordon.

And it all began at Watkins Glen in 2018, when he started third and led the final 33 laps to score his first career Cup victory after finishing second eight times.

“I think, for me, it’s a great honor to be even on the same page as Tony or Jeff,” said Elliott, who had to hold off Martin Truex Jr. in both his wins at The Glen. “Whether we can ever get there or not, to even be in the same sentence, or ... on the same page, I think is very cool. While I appreciate it and I think it’s a very cool achievement, it’s not at the forefront of my focus.”

Gordon figures his record will soon fall given NASCAR has switched the schedule to include seven road courses instead of the customary two.