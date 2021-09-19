Kyle Larson wins at Bristol while Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott feud

Then came the pit-road confrontation.

Harvick had his helmet on at first and Elliott wagged his finger in Harvick's face. There was brief shoving, Harvick slammed his helmet in anger, and both drivers blamed the other even after the verbal sparring moved inside Elliott's hauler for a private conversation.

“We were racing for the frickin’ win at Bristol, we’re three-wide in the middle, and he throws a temper tantrum like I was just trying to get the lead and race him hard," Harvick fumed. “Then he pulled up in front of me and just sits there until I lose the whole lead.”

The crowd at that moment was very decidedly on Elliott's side.

“They can boo all the want, I don’t care,” Harvick said.

Elliott, meanwhile, indicated Harvick pushes people around on the track and the pattern must stop.

“It’s something he does all the time. He runs into your left side constantly at other tracks and sometimes it does cut down your left side and other times it doesn't," Elliott said. "He did it to me in Darlington a few weeks ago because he was tired of racing with me and whether he did it on purpose it doesn’t matter.