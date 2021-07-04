Chase Elliott impressed by fan support after winning first NASCAR Cup race held in Wisconsin since 1956

The race was filled with drivers making mistakes on turns, often ending up in the grass, sand or gravel. Even though there were many racers off the road, officials let them correct course and continue racing, so there were only five cautions in the race.

William Byron earned the Busch Pole Award on Sunday morning. He led the first 15 laps but finished 33rd after taking Turn 5 wider than necessary, which caused him to go off the course on Lap 49.

Bowman and Larson both were inside the top five until Bowman spun Larson, causing both cars to fall behind. They finished 22nd and 16th, respectively.

Temperatures in the 90s didn’t stop fans from sporting red, white and blue at the first Cup Series race in the state in 65 years. It did, however, cause issues with many cars’ brakes.

“As you’re approaching on groups of cars, you starve your car for air,” said Alan Gustafson, Elliott’s crew chief. “Your water temperature increases, your break temperature increases. ... I don’t think there’s anything for us to be concerned about (moving forward).”

There are six races remaining before the Cup Series playoffs begin. Larson leads the points race, but Elliott moved up to fifth.