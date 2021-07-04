Chase Elliott impressed by fan support after winning first NASCAR Cup race held in Wisconsin since 1956

ELKHART LAKE — Chase Elliott started his day with trouble on his qualifying lap, but ended it as the first NASCAR Cup Series winner at Road America since 1956.
A caution came out during Elliott’s qualifying lap Sunday, which caused the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy driver to start 34th. The 2020 Cup champion drove from the back of the field to win the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip by nearly six seconds for his seventh career victory on a road course.
Elliott excited fans by performing not one, but two burnouts after the win before his car was towed to the garage.
“I’ve never really spent time up here, so I don’t think I’ve earned the right to have that kind of support (from the fans) in this region,” Elliott said. “There were just a lot of people here. I was struck by how (many) race fans we had here today.”
Road America officials didn’t provide attendance figures, but said the track hosted more than 100,000 people during the NASCAR weekend.
Elliott became the third-winningest driver on road courses in NASCAR Cup Series history behind Jeff Gordon (9) and Tony Stewart (8). He’s won six of the past eight road races he's started.
NASCAR had three road courses on its Cup Series schedule from 2018 to 2020, and never had more than two in any year before that. This year’s schedule features seven races on road courses.
It was the 25-year-old Elliott's second win of 2021, other coming May 23 at Circuit of the Americas. Hendrick Motorsports, which became the winningest team in Cup Series history in May when Kyle Larson scored the team’s 269th victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway, has been dominant this year — winning 10 of the 20 events. Larson has four victories, Alex Bowman has three and William Byron has one.
Elliott said he struggled during practice at Road America. The track has a rough surface, causing tires to wear down and provide less grip.
“We really kind of struggled yesterday and never got into a good rhythm on my end,” Elliott said. “I thought we could be a little better with the car. We made a lot of changes overnight. I still wasn’t in a good rhythm, but about halfway I felt like I started to put things together.”
Dylan Bauerle attended Sunday’s event at Road America, the first Cup Series race in Wisconsin since 1956.
Christopher Bell finished second in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota, just ahead of teammate Kyle Busch, who won Saturday’s Xfinity race. Busch’s older brother, Kurt Busch, finished fourth.
Denny Hamlin, who is still seeking his first win of the season, rounded out the top five. Chase Briscoe was the highest-finishing rookie, placing sixth for his second top-10 showing this season.
The race was filled with drivers making mistakes on turns, often ending up in the grass, sand or gravel. Even though there were many racers off the road, officials let them correct course and continue racing, so there were only five cautions in the race.
William Byron earned the Busch Pole Award on Sunday morning. He led the first 15 laps but finished 33rd after taking Turn 5 wider than necessary, which caused him to go off the course on Lap 49.
Bowman and Larson both were inside the top five until Bowman spun Larson, causing both cars to fall behind. They finished 22nd and 16th, respectively.
Temperatures in the 90s didn’t stop fans from sporting red, white and blue at the first Cup Series race in the state in 65 years. It did, however, cause issues with many cars’ brakes.
“As you’re approaching on groups of cars, you starve your car for air,” said Alan Gustafson, Elliott’s crew chief. “Your water temperature increases, your break temperature increases. ... I don’t think there’s anything for us to be concerned about (moving forward).”
There are six races remaining before the Cup Series playoffs begin. Larson leads the points race, but Elliott moved up to fifth.
Sixteen drivers qualify for the playoffs. If a driver is in the top 30 in points, a win in the 26-race regular season earns a playoff spot. The rest of the spots are filled by the top non-winners in points.
