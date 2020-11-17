Cambridge native Matt Kenseth says days of full-time racing are over

Kenseth said the COVID-19 pandemic made jelling with the CGR team a challenging task. Besides qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, no qualifying or practice sessions were held at tracks.

That decision meant drivers got in their cars about 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of each race.

“We didn’t have practice all year, which is the craziest thing ever,” he said. “I never dreamed I would run every single race without getting a chance to get in the car, work with my team and make changes, and work together and try to get the car better.

“I was very disappointed with the results, that I wasn’t able to do better and help the team more.”

Kenseth finished 10th in his first race with CGR at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on May 17, but the team couldn’t gain success on a race-by-race basis.

His best outing of the year was a runner-up finish behind Kevin Harvick at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 5. Kenseth led 12 laps during the race but was passed by Harvick on a restart with two laps left on the legendary oval.

“Finishing second at Indy was the highlight of our year,” Kenseth said.