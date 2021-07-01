Bob 'Cheddar' Smith returns to America's Dairyland for NASCAR Cup race at Road America

“Rodney really makes the calls and I try to carry out his wishes and make sure that they're all executed,” Smith said. “I manage the day-to-day of people, the preparation of the cars at the track, especially making sure that the cars feel to the best of their capability.”

The 37-year-old got his start in racing as a mechanic on a friend's car in Wisconsin. He credits Cambridge’s Jason Schuler, a Busch Series driver from 2000 to 2004, with helping him develop his foundation in racing. Smith worked with Schuler until Smith got the opportunity to move to North Carolina and work on an Xfinity car in 2002.

It was in one of his first years in North Carolina that he earned the nickname “Cheddar” — a nod to his home state.

He was part of the crew building Michael Waltrip’s Xfinity Series ride in a two-car garage behind Waltrip’s house. Waltrip was driving a partial schedule for Dale Earnhardt at the time.

It was there Smith met Bobby Kennedy, a crew chief who thought the name Bob Smith was too plain, so Kennedy dubbed him Cheddar.