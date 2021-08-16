AJ Allmendinger survives late chaos to prevail in NASCAR race at backyard

The drama was just beginning.

With Denny Hamlin in the lead on the final restart, Chase Briscoe’s second-place car went skittering through the grass between the first two turns and back onto the track. The two raced side-by-side briefly before Hamlin pulled slightly ahead heading into the 10th turn.

That’s when Briscoe spun out Hamlin, apparently unaware he had been assessed a penalty. Hamlin finished 23rd but dropped to second place in the points because after Larson finished third, Briscoe wound up 26th.

“Just a lack of awareness,” Hamlin said. “I don’t think he did it maliciously. He’s not that kind of person. This just turned everything upside down.”

Actually, things were upside down all day at a race that seemed more apt on a short track.

At one point, Brad Keselowski hit a concrete wall and pitted with the back part of his car dragging. Several cars used duct tape to keep parts together and while some drivers inadvertently wound up in the grass, others were punted off the track. And after the big melee, the damage was evident up and down the stopped car line.

Somehow, in the midst of all of it, Allmendinger made his way to the front and led only two laps — the last two.