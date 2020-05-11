NASCAR will be under microscope as it restarts amid COVID-19 pandemic

For now, all eyes will be on Darlington. Drivers have been told they must self-isolate in their motorhomes, which will be spread all over the facility. Social distancing for teams will likely mean using both Cup and Xfinity series garages.

When Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and the stars head to their cars, they will be required to wear face masks. The champagne spray for the winner in Victory Lane? Well, it’s not entirely clear what sort of celebration will be appropriate in these strange times of sports.

But it will be different.

“The way we travel to the event, the way we enter the event, move about in the event, the way we leave an event is going to be different,” said John Bobo, NASCAR vice president of racing operations. “Our two big things are social distancing and the other is compartmentalization.

“We’re going to have one-way walkways for people, our rules strictly enforced,” he added. “If people aren’t complying with our rules for masks and social distancing, they will be removed from the premises.”

It will be strange times for a sport that became popular in part because fans can watch teams work, walk next to a driver in a pack of autograph seekers and even stand behind a pit stall as cars speed by on the track.