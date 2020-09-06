NASCAR playoffs begin with 14 drivers chasing Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin

“Just seems like we can’t shake this monkey off our back. Wherever he is, whatever he looks like, somebody tell me and we’re going to go for a few roll-arounds here and get him off my back in order go out here and have a solid, successful, productive final 10 weeks.”

The field is a mixed lot of experience, with Cole Custer the only rookie to make the playoffs while Matt DiBenedetto is making his first appearance. NASCAR’s return to racing has been done with COVID-19 protocols that eliminated practice and qualifying, which put younger drivers and smaller teams at a disadvantage.

Custer, for example, is 22 years old and has raced the tricky Darlington track just five times before — only twice in a Cup car, both in May. Harvick, conversely, has 25 career Cup starts at Darlington and a pair of wins.

“I think I would definitely like some practice,” Custer said. “Even though we’ve been to tracks like Darlington before, some of these guys have been there for 10 or 15 years. There’s stuff as a rookie that we’d just like to try in our car to see if it was better or worse, but we don’t really have that opportunity, so we make our best educated guess.”