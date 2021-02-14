NASCAR fans revved up for Daytona 500 despite COVID-19 pandemic

NASCAR went down this road last season when Bristol had about 22,000 fans for its All-Star race last July. Daytona is bigger, even with social distancing in place for the grandstands, a mandatory mask order and no access to garages or pit row. Asked for comment, the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County said “event planners implemented several strategies to maintain healthy environments” and noted access to the infield was “limited to camping customers and essential staff.”

Those campers are having a ball. Even if Tent City — famous for its raucous parties — has been reimagined as a “Turn 3 drive-in” setup for the RV crowd.

Mark Minadeo of Boca Raton was attending his ninth Daytona 500 and bought a motorhome for Speedweeks.

“This is ridiculous,” he said of the view. “It’s completely empty. A lot of people don’t know what’s going on. As you’re walking around as you ask people who work at the track, they’re like, ‘Yeah, you can go over there and watch the race.’”

Some traditions are in start-and-park mode.

Revelers, park your wheelbarrows. The booze-fueled races — some might say, the real races at Daytona — are an informal tradition of dumping your buddy in the belly of the barrow then sprinting, stumbling to the finish.