Matt Kenseth showed no signs of rust in return to NASCAR

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Cambridge native Matt Kenseth showed no signs of rust in his return after more than 15 months out of a race car.

Kenseth got back into a Cup car for the first time since the 2018 season finale and finished 10th at Darlington, one of the most technical tracks on the circuit. Because NASCAR is holding races as one-day events to meet health protocols, there is no practice or qualifying.

So Kenseth got into a Chevrolet Camaro, a car he’d never raced before at the Cup level with no experience at all in NASCAR’s current aerodynamic package, and pulled off an eye-popping, top-10 finish.

Not bad for a guy who was in his second year of retirement and training to run the London Marathon when Chip Ganassi asked him to replace fired driver Kyle Larson.

“I was definitely anxious when they were getting ready to throw the green ... once we got into that second restart and ran three or four laps, I really felt pretty comfortable,” Kenseth said.

Kenseth said navigating pit road is among the minor issues he still needs to find a rhythm for because “there are some things that when you’re out for a while you just aren’t as sharp on as when you left. I felt really good physically.”

