TOWN OF RUTLAND — Ty Majeski stole the spotlight away from Cambridge native Matt Kenseth on Friday night at Madison International Raceway.
Majeski, a Seymour native, recorded his sixth career victory at the one-half mile oval in the Howie Lettow Classic 100. Kenseth finished fourth in his first event at his home track since 2014.
It was a sweet victory for Majeski, 24, who lost a tough battle to the veteran driver last month. Kenseth passed Majeski in the fourth turn on the final lap to claim his eighth Slinger National title at Slinger Speedway on July 9.
Kenseth, 47, started second for Friday’s event at MIS, and led 31 laps before Majeski took the lead.
Majeski, a former University of Wisconsin engineering student and four-time ARCA Midwest Tour Series champion, never relinquished the lead, and hung on through a handful of restarts.
Entering Friday’s event, Kenseth had won two straight races (2010 and ’14), and six out of 11 at MIS since 2003. He clinched the MIS track title in 1994.
DeForest native Andrew Morrissey was runner-up on Friday. Edgerton’s Rich Bickle Jr. was tenth in the field.
Earlier Friday, MIS track officials announced that Kenseth and Bickle were the newest inductees to the track’s Wall of Fame.
Kenseth said before the race that he was excited to be back in the short-track ranks.
“It’s fun to just come back here, just to drive in here,” he said. “We did that every Friday night all summer for so many years.
“The time goes by really, really fast, and it kind of brings back a lot of memories of getting your car ready to go on Friday night and getting warmed up and driving out here in the hauler, getting ready to race Friday night. … It’s neat to get back out here.”