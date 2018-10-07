Last November, Matt Kenseth said he had no plans to race again but wasn’t sure whether that plan would last. He joined Roush Fenway in May to run 15 of the final 25 points races, sharing a car with Trevor Bayne.
As the 46-year-old Cambridge driver stood by his car Saturday in the Dover (Del.) International Speedway garage, the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion sounded a little more definitive.
“I have no plans to drive,” said Kenseth, who will start 28th in Sunday’s Monster Cup Series race, 10 spots behind Eau Claire’s Paul Menard. “I said if I did drive, it probably would be for Roush — I don’t have any plans of doing that though, either. I don’t really have plans to do any driving at this point.”
He said the perspective he has now is different than before because he is just driving part time and has been more involved with wife, Katie, in raising their daughters, ages 9, 7, 4 and nine months.
“There is good and bad in everything,” Kenseth said. “It was good to come back and see what was going on and work with this a little bit, but it was really good being at home, too, and I’m ready to be home more.
“It’s hard being gone, it’s hard missing all that stuff with the kids growing up and I just don’t want to miss any of it anymore.”
Qualifying for the race was rained out Friday, leaving Kyle Busch on the pole.