Matt Kenseth elated to be back in NASCAR Cup Series driver's seat

Kenseth readily admitted that he hankers for work. “If I didn’t, I wouldn’t go back and do it,” he said. “I miss being part of a team, especially part of a team that operates at a high level. I miss being a part of that group and unit that wants to go out and be the best.”

He’s spent a good amount of time in the past couple weeks communicating with Chad Johnston, who is crew chief for the No. 42 team, but is still getting to know team owner Chip Ganassi. The veteran owner and former racer has earned four Indianapolis 500 wins and 11 open-wheel titles in the Champ Car and IndyCar series.

Kenseth said he won’t be fazed by racing without spectators in the seats. NASCAR officials have scheduled seven races for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck levels over in the next 10 days at Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I think it’s better than not racing,” Kenseth said. “Getting back to the track, getting on TV, getting to compete and giving everybody something to watch is a great thing.

“It’s not the same as having fans live at the track but it’s still good to be the first major sport to be back into competition. It’s a great start and hopefully, we’ll get back on the track (permanently) sooner rather than later.”