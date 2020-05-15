Matt Kenseth elated to be back in NASCAR Cup Series driver's seat

The last time Matt Kenseth competed in an auto race was on a sublime night in August 2019 at Madison International Speedway.
The Cambridge native and 1994 MIS champion led 31 laps early and finished fourth on the half-mile asphalt oval in the town of Rutland.
Kenseth stepped away from a full-time job in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2018. In 18 auspicious seasons, he collected a 2000 Cup rookie of the year award, the 2003 Cup title and 39 series victories — including Daytona 500 triumphs in 2009 and 2012.
So it came as something of a shock when Kenseth, 48, announced last month that he was returning to NASCAR’s premier series with Chip Ganassi Racing for the remainder of the 2020 season. He will pilot the No. 42 Chevrolet in place of Kyle Larson, who was fired after he used a racial slur during a virtual iRacing event on April 12.
NASCAR will become the second U.S. professional sports organization to compete during the coronavirus pandemic (after Ultimate Fighting Championship) with Sunday's race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. There will be no fans in the stands for the series, which last raced March 8 at Phoenix Raceway.
Drivers did not practice or qualify, so the field for Sunday's race was determined by owners points and a random draw. Brad Keselowski was awarded the pole; Kenseth will start 12th.
Kenseth readily admitted that he hankers for work. “If I didn’t, I wouldn’t go back and do it,” he said. “I miss being part of a team, especially part of a team that operates at a high level. I miss being a part of that group and unit that wants to go out and be the best.”
He’s spent a good amount of time in the past couple weeks communicating with Chad Johnston, who is crew chief for the No. 42 team, but is still getting to know team owner Chip Ganassi. The veteran owner and former racer has earned four Indianapolis 500 wins and 11 open-wheel titles in the Champ Car and IndyCar series.
Kenseth said he won’t be fazed by racing without spectators in the seats. NASCAR officials have scheduled seven races for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck levels over in the next 10 days at Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“I think it’s better than not racing,” Kenseth said. “Getting back to the track, getting on TV, getting to compete and giving everybody something to watch is a great thing.
“It’s not the same as having fans live at the track but it’s still good to be the first major sport to be back into competition. It’s a great start and hopefully, we’ll get back on the track (permanently) sooner rather than later.”
An interesting fact to note is that the last time a May Cup race was held at Darlington, Kenseth was the winner. He passed Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch with 13 laps remaining on May 11, 2013.
No matter the results, Kenseth deflected whether he’d sign on to drive in 2021. “I haven’t thought about that very much; not really more than a passing thought,” he said. “I have enough in front of me right now. I haven’t, honestly, looked beyond this Sunday.”
Kenseth has maintained an elite athletic level during his absence from motor sports. He and wife, Katie, ran the Berlin Marathon in September 2019. Katie sat out when Matt competed in the New York Marathon two months later.
Kenseth finished the Berlin event in 3 hours, 7 minutes and 40 seconds, while Katie posted a time of 3:29:18. The couple was preparing for the 2020 London Marathon until the late-April event was postponed until Oct. 4.
“If you haven’t done it, I don’t think you ever really realize how much time and effort, and how hard it is to train to try to run a quality marathon,” Matt Kenseth said. “The mileage we put in and the time we spent doing different things, it’s a lot. It’s 20 weeks.
“It was definitely a journey. It was fun, rewarding for both of us, and we really enjoyed the challenge.”
Kenseth said he let daughters Kaylin, Grace, Clara and Mallory take over the family’s North Carolina home on Mother’s Day. They even have an eye toward sports activities, just like their parents.
“They waited on Katie all day,” Kenseth said. “They cooked all her meals, made her a gift basket, and set up an Olympics.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!